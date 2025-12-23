October 4, 1935 – December 16, 2025

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Thomas Sullivan, 90, of Saint Cloud, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2025, bringing to close a life defined by unwavering service, compassion, and deep devotion to his family. His passing comes just one month after the loss of Florine, his beloved wife of 64 years. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 29, 2025, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud, at 10:30am. Rev. Jeremy Ploof will officiate. Visitation will take place one hour prior to Mass at the church. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Tom was born on October 4, 1935, in Ossining, NY. He was a 1953 graduate of Ossining High School. A patriot from a young age, Tom answered the call to duty immediately thereafter. From June 1953 to September 1956, he served with distinction in the United States Army during deployment to Korea. He spent 18 months with the 24th Division in the rugged terrain of the Chorwon Valley along the 38th parallel.

Upon his return home, Tom utilized the GI Bill to attend Hobart College in Geneva, NY. It was here, amidst his studies in Psychology and Sociology, that he met the love of his life, Florine Bauer. They met through friends and became years-long pen pals. Their love grew through this correspondence. After graduation, Tom began his career in social work at the Hudson River State Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Tom and Flo were married in August 1961. The couple’s journey took them to Fergus Falls, MN in 1962, then on to Syracuse University in New York, where Tom earned his Master of Social Work (MSW) degree in 1964. That year, the young family put down permanent roots in Saint Cloud, MN. Tom dedicated his professional life to caring for fellow veterans at the St. Cloud Veterans Hospital where he served as a Social Work Supervisor and Administrator. Tom was actively involved in COPE (Caregiver Outreach Program Enhancement) and in helping veterans prepare for and transition into community placement through the Resocialization Center. His commitment to the military continued well past his active duty; he served in the Army Reserves, rising to the rank of Major.

Tom will be remembered for a mind as sharp as his wit and a heart as generous as his knowledge. For decades, he was a proud and dedicated member of his beloved trivia team, where his passion for the game led to countless Mike Edwards Trivia Challenge victories and even more cherished memories. Tom quipped that he and his team were the “Yankees of Trivia”. He had a particular gift for baseball trivia and classic movie knowledge—topics he could recall with remarkable accuracy and infectious enthusiasm. Whether he was rattling off batting averages or quoting iconic films, Tom brought joy, laughter, and confidence to his team. More than the wins, it was his love of learning, camaraderie, and friendly competition that defined him. His presence will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on in every question answered, every game won, and every smile shared around the trivia table.

Tom will also be remembered as a helper. After retiring from the VA in 1995, Tom continued to give back to his community. Following his generous spirit, deep belief in the power of literacy, and unwavering commitment to helping children learn and grow, he devoted countless hours volunteering as both an individual and small-group reading tutor at the elementary school his children once attended. A tall man with a gentle presence, Tom could often be found carefully folding himself into tiny classroom chairs, a sight that never failed to bring smiles to students and teachers alike. To the children, he was simply “Mr. Sullivan,” a patient, kind listener who celebrated every new word mastered and every bit of progress made. His quiet dedication impacted many young readers, and his legacy lives on in their confidence, curiosity, and love of learning.

Finally, Tom will be lovingly remembered for his adventurous spirit and deep devotion to family. He cherished traveling the country on bus trips with his beloved wife, Flo, delighting in seeing new places and meeting new people. And no matter how far the journey, Tom’s joy was his grandchildren. He took special care to have thoughtful, meaningful conversations with the older ones, listening with genuine interest and offering quiet wisdom. With the younger grandchildren, he showed the same boundless love—often getting down on the floor to play, even well into his 80s. Tom’s warmth, curiosity, and devotion to those he loved will stay with us always.

Tom leaves a legacy of patient kindness and quiet strength. He was also preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary and his three siblings, Art, Jack, and Mary. He is survived by his four children, Karyn (Art) Colombo, Brian (Ashley) Sullivan, Dan Sullivan, Amy (Serguei) Pakhomov; beloved grandchildren, Grace, Matthew, Ruth, Josh, Owen; and many nieces and nephews and countless friends who had the privilege of knowing him.

“In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the hospice home, Saint Therese at Saint Odilia at 3500 Vivian Avenue, Shorview, MN 55126. (651) 842-6780.”