Thomas R. Williams, 76, St. Joseph

December 20, 1944 - August 15, 2021

A Visitation will be from 4-7 PM on Thursday, August 19th , at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Thomas Robert Williams, 76, who passed away on August 15th at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Memorial Service will be at 10:30 AM on Friday, August 20th at the funeral home preceded by a visitation from 9:30 -10:30.

Thomas was born on December 20th, 1944 in Cokato to Robert Arthur and Evelyn June (Thompson) Williams. He married Susan Eileen Nierengarten on December 21, 1968. Tom was a teacher and coach at Apollo High School from 1970-2000. The number of students he has influenced over the years is countless.

Tom was an enthusiastic outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and guiding in Canada. He was an avid SCSU football alumnus and Hockey minor official. Tom loved High School sports especially football, track and hockey. He was a proud Veteran and patriot. Tom was extremely loyal to family, friends and community. Being punctual to a fault was one of his endearing qualities. He was passionate about his children, grandchildren, dogs and community. He spent his retirement years at the cabin fishing with family and friends. Tom’s kindness, love and loyalty will be missed.

Thomas is survived by his wife Susan; children, Scott (Mette Richter) Williams of Wyoming, Ohio, Todd Williams of Jackson, Wyoming and Margaret (Michael) Baranowski of Plymouth; grandchildren Jack, Parker, Evelyn, and Bennett; siblings Arthur of California and Cara Seifert of Cokato.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Patricia Head.

In lieu of flowers please support the Tri County Humane Society or any Veteran organization of your choosing.