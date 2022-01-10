Thomas N. Blommer, 81, St. Cloud

February 4, 1940 - January 7, 2022

attachment-Thomas Blommer loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Thomas N. Blommer, age 81, of St. Cloud who passed away at his home on Friday, January 7, 2022 in St. Cloud. Reverend Joseph Herzing will officiate. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the Church. Parish prayers will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Tom was born on February 4, 1940 in St. Cloud to Clarence “Ole” and Dorothy (Orth) Blommer. He served in the Army Reserve from 1959-1962. Tom married Marie G. Meller on June 26, 1961 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. He was employed as a draftsman for DeZurick for 35 years, retiring in 1993. Tom was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Past member of Bassmaster’s, Sports Unlimited and 20 Gun Club.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, softball, bowling and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his children, Pamela of Hibbing, Thomas Jr. (Jackie) of St. Cloud, Brian of Nebraska, and Jennifer of Duluth; grandchildren, Kelsey, Kyle, Anastasia and Cameron; brothers, Jerry of Waite Park, Bill (Leone) of St. Cloud, and Dick (Gail) of St. Cloud; and many nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marie in 2005; brothers, Jim, Mike and Bob.