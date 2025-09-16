March 29, 1951 – September 12, 2025

Tom passed away on Friday, September 12, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday September 19 and memorial service celebrating the life of Tom, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 20, 2025 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Burial of the urn will take place at a later date, at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Thomas Keller, age 74, was born in St. Cloud on March 29, 1951 to Leonard and Elverna “Verna” (Barton) Keller. On February 23, 1990 he married Suzie Meier at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud.

Tom graduated from Tech High School in 1969. Tom worked several jobs throughout his life, including Coborns, Tom Thumb, Plunkett’s Pest Control, Komo Machine and most recently as a school bus driver for Spanier Bus Service and Sartell School District.

Tom enjoyed camping, hunting, bowling and is a history enthusiast. He was also active in the local VFW Post #428, participating in the rifle squad and was involved with Scouting most of his life. He started as a child in Boy Scout and got back into Scouting with his boys, holding many different positions from Assistant Scout Master to Unit Commissioner. He was nominated and received the Silver Beaver Award and is a Vigil member. Toms greatest joy was his family, especially his grandchildren and was excited for his first great-grandchild.

He is survived by his wife, Suzie; sons, Michael (Kimberly) Keller, Doug Keller, Benjamin (Mary) Mogensen; grandchildren, Sabrina (Jess), Amber (Pico), Steven, Scarlett, Lincoln and Rowen; siblings, Mary (Tony) Proell of Sartell, Gary of Waite Park, Mark (Mary) of Menahga, Lloyd (Kathleen) of Circle Pines, Jean (Don) Nies of Mankato, Kevin of Dallas, GA; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Cheryl.