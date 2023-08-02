Thomas J. Woods, Jr., 67. St. Joseph

January 5, 1956 - July 31, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Thomas J. Woods, Jr., age 67, of St. Joseph, who passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023 at the M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center – East Bank in Minneapolis, after complications from heart surgery. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Burial of the urn will be in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in St. Joseph.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 7, 2023 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Heritage Hall in St. Joseph.

Tom was born January 5, 1956 to Thomas J. and Rosella A. (Driver) Woods, Sr. in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He grew up in the St. Cloud area and graduated from Apollo High School in 1974. After graduation he started school at the St. Cloud Community and Technical College in the Electrician program. He was united in marriage to Ellen L. Thompson on October 23, 1976 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. While attending the technical college, Tom began working at Lunds’ Farmer Seed and Nursery watering plants part-time. This began a 50 plus year career for Tom, working his way up to Store Manager. On December 29, 2006, Tom and his wife, Ellen purchased the nursery from the Lunds, changing the name to Woods’ Farmer Seed and Nursery. In 2015, they moved the store to Waite Park and significantly expanded their business. Tom was extremely devoted to his business and the many loyal customers that he served. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph and the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce.

Tom was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who cherished the time he was able to spend with his family, especially his grandchildren. When Tom was not busy working or tending to the store, he enjoyed driving his Ford Mustang and going bowling. He also enjoyed going on family camping trips and race trips. He will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, practical jokes and photobombing.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Ellen; children, Melissa (Adam) Theisen of St. Cloud, Eric of St. Cloud, Megan Woods of St. Joseph, and Morgan (Jordan) Franzwa of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Andrew Theisen, Bailey Means, Valerie Theisen, Devan Franzwa and Mackenzie Franzwa; siblings, Jim (Judy), of St. Cloud, Kevin (Teresa), of Garrison, Keith (Sigrid), of Cottonwood, AZ, Sandy (Rich) Roonzani, of St. Cloud, Jeff (Maxine), of St. Cloud, Pam (Glenn) Liesch, of Sauk Rapids, Cheri (Kevin) Fuchs, of Cold Spring, Brian (Missy), of St. Cloud, Becky Woods, of Mora and Christy (Steve) Laudenbach, of Clear Lake; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, aunts and uncles.

A special thank you to the staff of the University of Minnesota Medical Center – East Bank for their loving and compassionate care of Tom.

