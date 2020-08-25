Thomas Edward Gambrino, 85, St. Cloud

Jaunuary 13, 1935 - August 24, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Thomas Edward Gambrino, 85, of St. Cloud. Tom passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Thomas Olson will officiate. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Tom was born on Sunday, January 13, 1935 at the St. Cloud Hospital to Leo B. And Rose E. (Plantenberg) Gambrino. He graduated from St. John’s University and attended St. John’s Seminary. He earned a Master’s Degree in history from St. Cloud State University and wrote his thesis about Alvah Eastman, the editor of the St. Cloud Journal Press 1892-1939, and Eastman’s reaction to events of World War I. Tom also wrote a chapter from “Our Gohman Story” about his father Leo B. Gambrino, a Gohman descendant and Stearns County Commissioner, First District, from 1939-1966.

Tom was a teacher at North Junior High School, where he taught Social Studies (American History) for 29 years. He was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church where he served as a catechist. He was a member of the Crosier Apostolate, Knights of Columbus Council #961, 3rd Degree and the Catholic League for the Defense of Religious and Civil Rights. Tom also served on the St. Cloud Charter Commission, was a member of the Stearns County Historical Society, Phi Delta Kappa and the Minnesota Association of Retired Teachers. His interests were reading, rose gardening, listening to classical music, especially Puccini operas and traveling to historic locations in the U.S.

Tom leaves behind his beloved wife of 44 years, Janet Catherine (Lantto) Gambrino, whom he met at the St. Cloud Public Library and they married on July 10, 1976; brothers, Bernard and Angelo of St. Cloud; sister, Frances (James) O’Brian of Shakopee; sister-in-law, Ruth (Robert) Gambrino; many nieces and nephews; grand-nieces and grand-nephews; and brothers-in-law, Kenneth and Frank Lantto of Annandale.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert and Leo R.; sister, Elizabeth “Betty”; sister-in-law, Marleen (Angelo); brother-in-law, James O’Brian; niece, Rose M. Gambrino; and grand-nieces and grand-nephew, Abby, Emily and William.

Memorials are left to the choice of the donor.