Thomas Duane Koplin, 71, Avon

October 5, 1949 – November 16, 2020

Thomas Duane Koplin of Avon, Minnesota, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at St. Cloud Hospital after an over 3 week fight with Covid-19. He was 71 years young, healthy and very active.

Thomas (Tom) Duane Koplin was born October 5, 1949 to Elmer and Olga (Dunker) Koplin. He was born in Perham, one of 10 children, and grew up in Ottertail MN. He attended Evansville High School and Alexandria Technical College for Diesel Mechanics. On June 20, 1969 he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Susan Whetham, with whom he had a great life. He worked as a truck mechanic for 30 years and retired from Granite City Tool in 2015. In his retirement he enjoyed fixing various machines in his shop. Throughout his life, he shared his passion for fishing and hunting with nephews, daughters, and grandchildren. He also enjoyed volunteering at his church. He loved sharing his gift of music with his church, family, and friends. He also stayed active hiking and biking with his wife and friends. He especially loved his time playing pinochle and various card games with his friends.

Tom will be dearly missed by his bride Sue, his daughters Sonya (Ryan) McNamara of Lonsdale; Nichole Sandbakken of Albany; and Vanessa (David) Neal of Arlington, VA. Grandchildren, Katrina Sandbakken, Aidan McNamara, Soren McNamara, and Keagan Neal; sister-in-law, Virginia Koplin of Perham; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends.

Preceding Tom in death were his parents, Elmer and Olga, all of his brothers and sisters Marvin Koplin, Melvin (Gloria) Koplin, Leonard Koplin, Vivian (Mervin) Whetham, James (Rosemary) Koplin, Marian (Don) Dertinger, Robert Koplin, Ralph Koplin and LeRoy Koplin.

The funeral service will be held privately with burial in the Our Saviors Lutheran cemetery. A public celebration of Tom’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to: The Anna Marie’s Alliance or Eagle’s Healing Nest.