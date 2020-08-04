Thomas C. “Tom” Schindler, 85, St. Joseph

March 1, 1935 - August 2, 2020

Private Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date for Thomas C. “Tom” Schindler, age 85, of St. Joseph, who passed on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the CentraCare Therapy Suites in Sartell. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Burial will be in parish cemetery.

Tom was born on March 1, 1935 to Raymond and Marie (Loeffler) Schindler in the family home in St. Joseph, Minnesota. Tom lived his entire life in the St. Joseph area and graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1953. He was united in marriage to Carol J. Bick on May 21, 1966 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. As a young man, Tom worked for Stueve’s Garage and Krebsbach Motor Company in St. Joseph as a “Grease Monkey”. Tom later worked as a mechanic in the maintenance department at DeZurik’s, retiring after 30 plus years of service. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, the St. Joseph Knights of Columbus #7505, the St. Joseph Rod and Gun Club and the International Association for Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 623.

Tom was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was an eclectic man who enjoyed going dancing, playing board games and cards and going biking around St. Joseph into his 80s. Tom was also an avid fisherman and amateur meteorologist. For 54 years, Tom kept a daily weather diary, documenting weather conditions for every morning and evening. He will be remembered as a wonderful storyteller with a quick wit and dry sense of humor.

He is survived by his loving wife, of 54 years, Carol; children, Craig (Cathy) and Kimberly (Dean) Schindler; grandsons, Tyler and Travis; brother, David (Judy); sister, Diane Ryterski; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Tom is preceded in death by parents; sister, Shirley Schindler; and brother-in-law, Norbert Ryterski.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.