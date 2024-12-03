Thomas C. Morris, 81, Becker

July 18, 1943 - November 27, 2024

On Wednesday, November 27, 2024, Thomas “Tom” Charles Morris, 81, of Becker passed away surrounded by family following a fourteen-year battle against kidney disease, at United Hospital in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

On July 18, 1943, Tom was born to Joseph “Joe” and Josephine “Joanne” Morris (Sams) in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was a proud Navy Veteran. On April 19, 1969, he married Lois (Loyce) Primaut in New Orleans, Louisiana. They had two daughters, Lynel and Esther, and were married for 32 years.

Always the man with a plan, with a positive outlook on life, he was a self-proclaimed eternal optimist. Tom, a salesman by trade, enjoyed cultivating his ideas and was always looking for ways to improve processes and add value to other’s lives.

He had various hobbies including fishing, camping, bowling, and golfing. He was a Minnesota State Fair enthusiast and nary a year passed without his annual Pronto Pup. On his final weekend at the hospital, he cheered for his favorite team, the Minnesota Vikings, as they clinched a win against the Chicago Bears in overtime with his youngest daughter and her family. He was known for his laser sharp wit and reveled in entertaining the people lucky enough to be in his circle.

Tom moved to Shepherd of Grace Senior Community in the spring of 2023. It was truly a blessing to his family that he made so many wonderful friends. Evening games with the gang became the highlight of his day.

After coming to Faith in Christ, Tom led many people to Jesus, especially at Alcoholics Victorious, a support group to help people recovering from the effects of alcoholism or drug addictions.

He is survived by his former wife, Loyce Lahm of Becker; daughters, Lynel (Tim) Johnson of Becker and Esther Kaiser (Nicholas Felt) of East Bethel; his twin sister, Roberta “Bobbie” Harrington (Mcinerney) of Grand Rapids; brother-in-law, Douglas “Doug” Schirmers of Hopkins; and grandchildren, Andrew (Maggie) Johnson, Emily Johnson, Lauren Johnson, and Samuel Kaiser.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Joanne Morris; sister, Patricia “Pat” Schirmers; and brother-in-law, Gary Mcinerney.

Please join us to celebrate Tom on Tuesday, December 10th, 2024, at Grace Lutheran Church in Becker, Minnesota. A 1-hour Visitation will start at 9am, followed by a service lead by Pastor David Johnson at 10am. A private burial will be officiated by Pastor Nathan Bucher of Becker with full military honors at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Our family would like to express our gratitude to his friends and staff at Shepherd of Grace Senior Community for all they did to make his stay there delightful. Thank you to Cat and the other staff at Big Lake CentraCare Dialysis Center for taking such loving care of him. And to the Schu-Tran staff and drivers for many rides assuring he could get to his appointments timely and safely. Thank you for the impact you have made in all our lives.