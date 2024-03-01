This Minnesota Brewery Paired Its Beer With Girl Scout Cookies

A Minnesota brewery paired its beer menu with Girl Scout Cookies, and to be honest it sounds amazing. Summit Brewing unveiled the pairings yesterday, and people seemed to take notice.

Image Credit: Summit Brewing Company via Facebook Image Credit: Summit Brewing Company via Facebook loading...

Happy Cookie Season, beer lovers! Looking for a unique and delicious way to enjoy Girl Scout Cookies? Pair them with your favorite Summit beer! From our Extra Pale Ale with Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies to our Saga Imperial IPA with Caramel De-Lites, there's a pairing for everyone.

Here is what Summit offered up for beer/cookie parings.

Extra Pale Ale - Caramel Chocolate Chip

SAGA IPA - Lemonades

Great Northern Porter - Thin Mints

Oatmeal Stout Nitro - Peanut Butter Patties

Winter Ale - Adventurefuls

Triumphant Session IPA - Trefoils

Nialas Irish Dark - Peanut Butter Sandwich

Nialas IPA - Trefoils

SAGA Hazy IPA - Toast-Yay!

SAGA Tropical IPA - Peanut Butter Sandwich

SAGA Imperial IPA - Caramel deLites

Girl Scout Cookies are still available for purchase, but the window to buy is closing fast, so if you are going to attempt this Summit pairing you are going to have to act quickly.

Overall the pairings that are being suggested seem to make sense from a taste perspective. What stinks is that not many beers go well with a Thin Mint. That's what the freezer is for I guess.

Here is a link to where area girl scouts will be selling their cookies over the next few weeks, note that you can enter your zip code to find cookie locations closer to where you are, outside the St. Cloud area.

