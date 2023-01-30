This Fast Food Restaurant Is Trying A New &#8220;Lid&#8221; To Help Save The Environment

This Fast Food Restaurant Is Trying A New “Lid” To Help Save The Environment

Photo by Brian Yurasits on Unsplash

GOING STRAWLESS

You might not like it, but I have to give credit to this fast food restaurant for trying to do what they can to improve their footprint on the environment. Honestly, when you think about it, fast food and all it's packaging definitely contribute to the garbage problem.

McDonalds is testing a new strawless lid for their cold beverages. It is part of their plan to become more envirnomentally friendly overall. This would mean you wouldn't need a straw any longer when you get a beverage from McDonalds. The information wasn't made clear if straws would still be available by request, but you wouldn't NEED one with this new lid creation.

Get our free mobile app
Kristian Dowling, Getty Images
loading...

According to the article, Mcdonalds had this to say:

"These lids help optimize our packaging, and eliminate the use of small plastics, just one example of the many solutions we're reviewing as part of our ongoing global committment to reduce waste across restaurants and advance recycling."

McDonald's is trying to reach 100% of recyclable and renewable packaging materials by 2025. According to McDonald's website, as of 2021, the restaurant chain already has 82.7% of its packaging materials from recycled or certified sources.

WHAT ABOUT THOSE PLASTIC TOY HAPPY MEALS?

Don't worry. McDonalds has already been making changes to its Happy Meal toys, saying the following: "Since 2018, we have reduced vrgin fossil fuel-based plastic in Happy Meal toys by 24.4% globally, and we continue to work on sourcing materials used in Happy Meals toys from renewable, recycled, or certified sources."

MIXED REACTIONS

Some people just don't want to be inconvenienced. Just like those that refuse to eat at Culver's now because they switched to Coke products instead of Pepsi, there are people that won't go to a restaurant that doesn't offer them a straw. I recommend buying your own stainless steel straws, or give them out in your kids Christmas stockings. They make convenient stainless steel straws with packs that easily are carried in a purse, for when you MUST have a straw. Just an idea.

LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them

Using data from the BBB Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report, Stacker identified the most common and costly types of scams in 2022.

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks

To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Categories: environment, Family, feel good, food, From Around Central Minnesota, health, Kelly Cordes, Outdoor News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON