BRETT ELDREDGE COMING TO 'THE LEDGE' AMPHITHEATRE

Brett Eldredge of country music fame is perhaps best known for his amazing holiday Christmas albums, with a voice that could melt all your worries away. Lucky for us, this amazing vocalist is coming to visit us here in Minnesota this fall.

BRETT ON TOUR

Brett Eldredge will be stopping by 'The Ledge' amphitheater in Waite Park, on Saturday, September 10th. He will be bringing along newcomer Nate Smith as his opening act, and will be performing songs from his new album entitled 'Songs About You.'

Brett is a singer/songwriter and every single song on his new album he co-wrote. Brett says, "I've never sounded more like myself than I do on this record!"

According to his website, Brett can't wait for people to listen to his new tracks. Brett said, "In the process of making this album and through the work I've been doing on myself, It's given me the confidence to dig down deep and say, THIS IS ME."

TICKETS

You can get your tickets now for the show which will start at 7 pm. Tickets can be purchased by clicking HERE or by going to Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices for the event range from $68 all the way up to approximately $2800 for special sections per ticket.

'SONGS ABOUT YOU' ALBUM

The album contains 12 tracks and critics are raving about his smooth vocals and catchy melodies. I can guarantee; that if you love true vocalists, Brett Eldredge will NOT disappoint.

