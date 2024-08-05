Third Street Brewhouse Brewing 3 Specialty Beers for State Fair

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Third Street Brewhouse in Cold Spring is brewing up some specialty beers for the Minnesota State Fair.

On Monday the fair announced 63 brand new specialty sips premiering, which can be found exclusively at the 2024 fair.

Third Street is making a Blueberry Pancake Lager. They say this fun, breakfast-inspired brew perfectly combines the zing of tart blueberries with a maple sweetness and a smooth malty finish. It has 4.9 percent alcohol. You'll be able to find it at Cafe Caribe at the Fair.

They are also making Cakewalk Berry Bliss Lager. They say it has a taste of fresh strawberries, creamy vanilla and sweet cake flavors all in one glass. It has 4.9 percent alcohol. You'll find this beer at Coasters on the fairgrounds.

And Third Street is also making Sweet Clementine Beer. They call it a flavorful and aromatic light lager brewed with clementines, resulting in a bright and citrus-flavored brew. It has 4.2 percent alcohol. This brew will be at Giggles Campfire Grill at the fair.

There will also be 46 returning brews and beverages found only at the Great Minnesota Get Together.

The Minnesota State Fair starts on starts on Thursday, August 22nd and runs through Labor Day on Monday, September 2nd.

