The Tri-County Humane Society finds homes for cats, kittens, dogs, puppies, turtles, snakes, and just about any other kind of pet you can imagine.

But sometimes, some of these great animals have a longer stay than others. Today, I wanted to showcase some of the wonderful personalities that have been waiting for the longest to find their forever home, in hopes of you seeing that face, and just knowing that they belong to you.

Most of them have been waiting since November and December of 2021, and that's just too long for these precious animals to find their person. If you have any interest in the pets featured herein, contact Tri-County Humane Society, and schedule a meet and greet.