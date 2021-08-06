Adopt a Cat This Weekend for Only $5 at Tri-County Humane Society

THE FIVE DOLLAR FELINE PROMOTION IS ON NOW

There's nothing better for relieving stress than having a loving pet that makes you laugh, helps you sleep and gives you head butts because they love you more than anything. My cats Mr. Bean and Pneuma pictured above, were both adopted from Tri County Humane Society, and right now is the absolute best time to get a cat of your very own, as TCHS has it's "Five Dollar Feline" promotion going on right now.

For just $5, you can choose any cat that is 6 months old or older, and bring them home for just $5. That means, you have a cat that his received all of their shots, has been spayed or neutered, and is healthy and ready to go home with you.

HOW IT WORKS

First, you'll go to the tricountyhumanesociety.org website and look at all the cats that are up for adoption. There are pictures of every single cat they have, plus biographies of the cats personality, age, and type. Find a few cats that touch your heart, and then call TCHS at 320.252.0896 to make an appointment. Once your appointment has been scheduled, the process is pretty quick. You will have your very own scheduled time to meet the cats you've chosen, and decide which ones you want to bring home.

I always recommend bringing your cat carrier with you to your scheduled appointment, but if you don't own a cat carrier, you can get all of your cat supplies necessary at TCHS. They have a great Retail Revisited store right on site, where you can get your cat litter, food, cat carrier, cat toys and much more.

NOTE

If you didn't know, black cats are often overlooked when people are looking for a new pet. Maybe it's because they aren't as colorful, or they don't stand out when you are looking at the great variety, so keep that in mind to pay extra special attention to the beautiful black cats they may have available.

Save money, save a life, and bring happiness to your household with a new lovely purry furry family member.

