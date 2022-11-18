Santa Paws Returns to Tri-County Humane Society

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Santa Paws is returning to St. Cloud this weekend.

The annual fundraiser at the Tri-County Humane Society lets you take holiday-themed photos with, or without, your pets.

Manager of Fund Development Emily Prodinsky says they’ve taken photos of almost any animal imaginable, including donkeys, chickens, and horses.

Professional photographers have volunteered their time to take pictures of you and your pets.

The photo shoot costs $50, and you’ll receive a flash drive and copyright release when you leave, so you can use the digital files in any format.

Reservations can be made by calling the Tri-County Humane Society. Santa Paws runs Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.