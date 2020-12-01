Get Your Pets Photo on the Wall at Tri-County Humane Society

GIVE THE GIFT OF DONATION IN HONOR OF YOUR FAVORITE PETS

A great holiday gift for the person who has everything, but loves their pets. You can help fund the new Tri County Humane Society Shelter, by submitting your pets photo for a mosaic photo collage that will be on display at TCHS.

There will be two collages...one with cats and one with dogs that will hang in the new building honoring all of our furry friends. This is YOUR chance to get your pets in the family portrait.

Above are my two cats, both adopted from Tri County Humane Society. Mr. Bean, on the left has been with us since December of 2013, and Pneuma, pictured on the right joined us in 2020.

This fundraiser is to help raise funds for the new building, so your donations are very much needed.

Whether you have cats or dogs, you can submit your favorite picture of your cats or dogs, with a minimum donation of $50 . The more you can donate the better. Click HERE now to submit your photo and make a donation. You can have more than one pet in the picture, or you can submit individual photos of each of your pets for a donation.

PHOTO SUBMISSION DEADLINE

If you want to get your pets photo in for the mosaics, you need to submit your photos by December 15th.

ADOPTIONS

TCHS is doing all adoptions, viewings and surrenders by appointment only right now; and it's working very well. It's speeding up the process of time for individuals when they come in to adopt a pet. Everyone is encouraged to view the listings of available pets before making an appointment. You can view and read about all the cats, dogs and critters that are up for adoption by visiting tricountyhumanesociety.org.