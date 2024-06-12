Therese M. Backes, 94, St. Cloud

March 12, 1930 - June 11, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19th, 2024 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church for Therese M. Backes, age 94, of St. Cloud who passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at the Country Manor in Sartell. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Therese was born on March 12, 1930 in Richmond, Minnesota to Rudolph and Bertha Behnen. She married Clarence Backes on May 3, 1954 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Farming. Therese worked at the St. Cloud Hospital for over 33 years. She was a member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church and Catholic United Financial.

Therese enjoyed gardening, time outside and taking vacations. She especially loved the time spent with her family.

She is survived by her children, Marilyn (Roger) Neumann of Sartell, Sue (Keith) Gulsvig of Sauk Rapids, Steve (Joan) of St. Joseph and David (Kathy) of St. Cloud; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; siblings, Leora Burg and Irene Schmidt; and many nieces and nephews.

Therese was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence in 1999; grandson, Rick in 2003; siblings, Martha Fasen, Raymond Rolfes, Alma Lieser, and Andrew Rolfes.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of the Country Manor and Moments Hospice for all the care given to Therese.