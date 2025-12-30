February 8, 1941 - December 27, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 2, 2026, at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN for Therese P. Doll, age 84, who died Saturday at Country Manor in Sartell surrounded by her family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 1, 2026, at the St. Martin Parish Center in St. Martin and from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Therese was born on February 8, 1941, in St. Francis to Meinrad and Frances (Theis) Lange. She married Joe Doll on August 23, 1960, in St. Francis Catholic Church in St. Francis, MN. Therese was a homemaker and caregiver to her father-in-law, Joseph Sr. She also worked as a clerical worker at Fingerhut for 15 years. Therese felt her greatest accomplishment was being a musician and was the organist with the St. Martin Choir for 38 years.

Survivors include her son, Ron (Alice) and daughter, Renee (Jim) Jopp; grandchildren, Craig (Jackie), Tessa (Cory), and Trevor (friend Tess); great-grandchildren, Hunter, Brady, Brooke, Myliah, Josie, Paisley; siblings, Jim (Kathy) Lange, Carole Reisinger, Dennis (Candice) Lange, Michael Lange (Craig Plummer); brother-in-law, Al Feldewerd.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe; sister-in-law, Elaine Lange, niece, Nicole Lange.

The family would like to thank the staff at Country Manor and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to Therese.