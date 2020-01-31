Theresa M. Goche, 63, St. Cloud

May 28, 1956 - January 30, 2020

nonativeMass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Theresa M. Goche, 63, of St. Cloud will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Theresa passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 of natural causes. Burial will be at 3:00 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery in Wadena.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Theresa was born on May 28, 1956 in Governors Island, New York to Leo and Annabelle (Russell) Goche. During her father’s military career, the family lived in Oberammergau and also Heidelberg, Germany, and Alexandria, Virginia prior to returning to Minnesota. Theresa graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School and St. Cloud State University with a Master’s Degree in Education. She taught in Zimmerman and Monticello public schools during her teaching career. Theresa enjoyed volunteering with the St. Cloud VA Medical Center.

Theresa was an avid reader and great conversationalist. She loved her cat, Charlie, and enjoyed painting. Above all, she treasured spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed. Her fun-loving spirit will remain in the hearts of those who knew her.

Theresa is survived by her sisters, Patricia (Jim) Newell of Black River, New York, Peggy (Tom) Pogatchnik of Big Lake; nieces and nephews, Rebecca Austin, Jessica (Dan) Laucks, Matthew (Courtney) and Brian Goche, Michael (Katie), Christine, and Alena Pogatchnik; significant other, Paul Van Anders of St. Cloud; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents in 2011; and her brother, Daniel Leo Goche in 2011.