Theresa L. Stelten, 91, St. Cloud

December 25, 1932 - June 19, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2024 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Theresa L. Stelten, age 91 of St. Cloud who passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at the Country Manor in Sartell. Reverend Tom Olsen will officiate. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud at a later date.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Saturday at the Church.

Theresa was born on December 25, 1932 in Richmond, Minnesota to Nickolas and Anne (Weisman) Becker. She married George H. Stelten on October 11, 1952 at St. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church in Richmond. Theresa worked for Northwestern Bank (Now Wells Fargo) for over 20 years. She was a charter member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

Theresa enjoyed knitting, reading, ceramics and taking trips to the casino. She especially enjoyed time spent with her family.

Theresa is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, George; daughter, Diane Finster; grandchildren, Kimberly Domke, J. Andrew (Amy) Finster, Nick Finster; six great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Lois Stelten; and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kenneth in 2022; siblings, Rich, Eddy, Ray, Delores, Rita, Lorraine.