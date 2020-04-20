Theresa “Jackie” D. Draheim, 74, Princeton

July 9, 1945 - April 17, 2020

Jackie Draheim passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 17, 2020, at her son’s home in Elk River. A private family burial will take place in Baldwin Cemetery in Princeton.

Theresa “Jackie” Darlene Wolf was born on July 9, 1945, to parents Walter and Dorothy (Miller) Wolf in North Dakota. She grew up in the Anoka area and graduated from Anoka High School. Jackie was married to Jerome “Skip” Lee Draheim on April 4, 1970, and together they raised five children. She worked for Onan Machinery for many years making circuit boards and assembling generators as a machinist.

Jackie enjoyed spending time with her family at the lake and camping, she was always walking barefoot and soaking up sunshine. She also enjoyed tending to her vegetable garden, growing lots of flowers, and crocheting blankets for her family. Jackie and Skip would winter in Arizona where they were very social and made lots of friends who would join them in playing bingo, going to the casino, and going out for dinner. She was also a proud member of the Princeton Legion for many years. Above all else, Jackie was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all who knew her.

Jackie will be dearly missed by her husband, Skip Draheim; children, Kay Draheim of Fridley, Rick (Delia) Draheim of Oregon, Lisa (Steve) Born of Becker, Yancy (Estella) Draheim of Elk River, and Cody (Jennifer) Draheim of Ramsey; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth; and many other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Randy; and brother, Chuck.