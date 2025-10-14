April 23, 1932 - October 12, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 17, 2025 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for Theresa A. Duea, age 93, of Rice who died Sunday at Riverside Assisted Living in Royalton. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery near Little Falls on Monday at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the services on Friday all at the church in Rice. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Theresa was born April 23, 1932 in St. Cloud to August and Kathryn (Donnay) Guck. She married John Duea in 1951 at Immaculate Conception Church in Rice. Theresa was a homemaker and worked at Dan Marsh Drug and Rice Schools. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Treasure Chest volunteer, St. Cloud Mission Shop and Rice American Legion Post 473 Auxiliary. Theresa received The Benton County Historical Society honoree award in 2018. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening, canning, snowmobiling, vacationing, playing cards and most of all spending time with her family.

Survivors include her children, Deborah (Jim) Wolf, Susie (Scott) Beierman, Larry (Anne Halek) Brian (Bertha), David, Laurie (Mike) Czech, Cindy (Dean) Seppelt, Brad; sisters, Lucille Hovland of Rice and Shirley Schwalbe of Avon; 16 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren and one on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; brother Raymond; sisters, Rosemary Girtz and Doris Sullivan.

Memorials are preferred to St. Clare’s Monastery.

A special thank you to Riverside Assisted Living and Moments Hospice for the wonderful care provided to Theresa.