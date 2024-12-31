Theft From Vehicle in Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a theft from a semi truck that was parked along Park Meadows Drive. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crime Stoppers says the vehicle was unlocked. A GPS, social security care and iPad were taken. Mages reminds you to always lock your vehicle when left unattended.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

