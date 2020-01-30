The Weekender: VEX Robotics, Harper’s Chord and More!
ST. CLOUD — Before the big game there is still lots of fun and entertaining things happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Check out the VEX Robotics Tournament at the River's Edge, see a basketball game at St. John's, enjoy GREAT Theatre's production of the Newsies, spend some time at the Sartell Winter Market, and enjoy live music by Harper's Chord. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Vex Robotics TournamentSt. Cloud
You can watch robots in action this weekend. The VEX Robotics Tournament is taking place at the River's Edge Convention Center. VEX is the largest and fastest growing middle and high school robotics program globally with more than 3,500 teams from 20 countries playing in over 250 tournaments worldwide. The VEX Robotics Design System offers students an exciting platform for learning about areas rich with career opportunities spanning science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The event will be three days from Thursday through Saturday. The event is free to watch.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, January 30th
- Friday, January 31st,
- Saturday, February 1st
- 2
St. John's BasketballCollegeville
Check out one of the hottest teams in college basketball this weekend in Collegeville. St. John's University will be taking on Hamline Saturday at Sexton Arena. The Johnnies currently rank No. 2 in the nation in the latest Division III poll. Tickets are just $10 and tip off set for 1:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, February 1st, 1:00 p.m.
- 3
NewsiesSt. Cloud
Disney’s Newsies will take center stage this weekend. This award winning musical has thrilled audiences across the country and is now performed by the local talent of GREAT Theatre. Based on the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899, this show tells the story of Jack Kelly, a rebellious newsboy who dreams of a life as an artist away from the big city. You can catch one of four performances this weekend starting Friday night, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $38 at the Paramount Theatre box office.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, January 31st, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, February 1st, 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, February 2nd, 2:00 p.m.
- 4
Sartell Winter MarketSartell
The Sartell Winter Market is back for another weekend. You can find an assortment of vendors and crafters selling their hand crafted foods, clothing and goods. The event is free to attend but you'll find it hard to leave without anything. The event runs Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Sartell Community Center.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, February 1st, 10:00 a.m.
- 5
Harper's CordSt. Cloud
Enjoy some live music in downtown St. Cloud. Harper's Chord will be performing at Jule's Bistro Thursday night. This 4-piece modern folk and Americana group provides a sound that's been compared to that of Nickel Creek and The Dixie Chicks. Gather some friends and enjoy an evening of made-from-scratch food, craft beer, unique wines and sake cocktails! The music starts at 7:00 p.m. and the event is free to attend.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, January 30th, 7:00 p.m.