The Weekender: VEX Robotics, Harper’s Chord and More!

3

Disney’s Newsies will take center stage this weekend. This award winning musical has thrilled audiences across the country and is now performed by the local talent of GREAT Theatre. Based on the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899, this show tells the story of Jack Kelly, a rebellious newsboy who dreams of a life as an artist away from the big city. You can catch one of four performances this weekend starting Friday night, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $38 at the Paramount Theatre box office.

CLICK HERE for tickets!

- Friday, January 31st, 7:30 p.m.

- Saturday, February 1st, 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

- Sunday, February 2nd, 2:00 p.m.