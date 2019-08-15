The Weekender: The Receders, Clearwater Rodeo and More!

1

Come out and see one of the greatest family rodeo's in Clearwater this weekend. The Silver Bullet Saddle Club is holding their 40th Annual Clearwater Rodeo Friday through Sunday. See events like bareback bronc riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing, bull riding and more. There will even be live music and dancing Friday and Saturday night after the rodeo. Tickets at the gate are $15 for general admission, $7 for kids 12-5 and free for kids ages 4 and under. The fun starts at 2:00 p.m. Friday.

TICKETS AT THE GATE!

- Friday, August 16th, 2:00 p.m.

- Saturday, August 17th, 2:00 p.m.

- Sunday, August 18th, 2:00 p.m.