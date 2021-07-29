The Weekender: St. Cloud Rox, Switch, Wizard of Oz and More!

5

Come check out one of the hottest central Minnesota baseball teams. The St. Cloud Rox open up a three game homestand starting Thursday. St. Cloud, who have won 7 in a row and sit at 39-13 on the year, will play two games against the Eau Claire Express and a home/home with the Rochester Honkers Saturday and Sunday. Thursday night's game features Nine Innings of Winning with prizes every inning, Friday night is the fireworks show and Saturday is Rox trading card give away. General admission tickets are $10.

- Thursday, July 29th, 7:00 p.m.

- Friday, July 30th, 7:00 p.m.

- Saturday, July 31st, 6:00 p.m.