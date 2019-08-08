The Weekender: School of Rock, Friday Night Flick and More!
ST. CLOUD — There are many fun and exciting things to do with your family this weekend around central Minnesota. Watch some young local musicians at the School of Rock Showcase, catch the Addams family musical in Cold Spring, watch a movie in the park with a Friday Night Flick, listen to live music in Barden Park and check out the worlds largest ball of Twine. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
School of RockSt. Cloud
Check out some up and coming local talent playing at the Paramount Theatre Thursday. The Wirth Center for the Performing Arts is holding their 15th Annual School of Rock concert. Teen aged musicians right here in central Minnesota have been putting in the work at a two week camp and are ready to perform for you. The show starts at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are $8 for students and $13 for adults.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Thursday, August 8th, 7:00 p.m.
- 2
The Addams FamilyCold Spring
A mysterious and spooky family is taking center stage in Cold Spring this weekend. The Great Northern Theater Company is performing the Addams Family the Musical at Rocori High School. The Addamses have lived by their unique values for hundreds of years and now the children of Gomez and Morticia are ready to begin their own lives. Tickets for the show are $19 for general admission, $12 for students and $15 for seniors. The show runs Friday through Sunday.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Thursday, August 8th, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, August 9th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, August 10th, 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, August 11th, 2:00 p.m.
- 3
Friday Night FlickSt. Cloud
Celebrate the last few weeks of summer with a great family movie under the stars. St. Cloud Park and Recreation and Capital One are sponsoring a Friday Night Flicks series at Whitney Memorial Park on Field C-3. The music in the park will start at 8:00 p.m. with the film starting at dusk. This weeks film is Spider-man into the Spider-Verse. Should it rain the movie will be moved into the Whitney Rec Center. The movie is free!
EVENT IS FREE!
- Friday, August 9th, 8:00 p.m.
- 4
Music in Barden ParkSt. Cloud
Enjoy another great outdoor concert over at St. Cloud State University Thursday. Music in Barden Park is back again with another great act featuring Rock City Jazz. Barden Park is the oldest park in the City of St. Cloud and was actually a park before St. Cloud was a city. There will also be root beer floats to buy. Music starts at 7:30 p.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, August 8th, 7:30 p.m.
- 5
Darwin Twine Ball DayDarwin
Celebrate a day dedicated to the worlds largest ball of twine. The city of Darwin is holding the their Twine Ball Day Celebration Saturday. The celebration include a craft fair, parade, live music, food and tours at the Twine Ball museum. The events start at 7:30 a.m. and the celebration is free.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, August 10th, 7:30 a.m.