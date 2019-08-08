The Weekender: School of Rock, Friday Night Flick and More!

3

Celebrate the last few weeks of summer with a great family movie under the stars. St. Cloud Park and Recreation and Capital One are sponsoring a Friday Night Flicks series at Whitney Memorial Park on Field C-3. The music in the park will start at 8:00 p.m. with the film starting at dusk. This weeks film is Spider-man into the Spider-Verse. Should it rain the movie will be moved into the Whitney Rec Center. The movie is free!

EVENT IS FREE!

- Friday, August 9th, 8:00 p.m.