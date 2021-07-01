The Weekender: Rock the Riverside, St. Cloud Fireworks and More!

ST. CLOUD — There is no shortage of live musical entertainment this weekend around central Minnesota. Be a part of history with Sauk Rapids' first summer concert series at their new event center The Clearing, catch live music in Holdingford at Art in Motion, see a family flick at Parkwood Cinema with their Kids Summer Cinema feature, make your way to Rockville for Music in the Park, and celebrate Independence Day with the St. Cloud Fireworks display. Read more in The Weekender!

1 Rock the Riverside Music Nights Sauk Rapids Come out and be apart of Sauk Rapids inaugural summer concert series at their new park venue. The Rock the Riverside Music Night concert series kicks off Thursday at The Clearing. Enjoy outdoor music by Paul Diethelm and Strange Daze starting at 5:30 p.m. Food and drinks will also be available to buy. The event is free and open to the public. The new Sauk Rapids summer concert series will run for 10 weeks every Thursday night. EVENT IS FREE! - Thursday, July 1st, 5:30 p.m. photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

2 Art in Motion Live Music Series Holdingford Catch some live music out in Holdingford this weekend. Every Saturday in the summer join Art In Motion on the patio for a blissful happy hour with live music. Sip on your taste of beverage and munch on seasonal bites. This weekends musical guest is Trevor Mc Spaden. Book a picnic table for $20 or a general admission lawn chair seating for $5. Music will begin at 5:00 p.m. PAY AT THE DOOR! - Saturday, July 3rd, 5:00 p.m. Photo by Gina Santangelo on Unsplash

3 Kids Summer Cinema Waite Park Beat the heat this weekend and stay indoors while watching a movie on the big screen. Join Marcus Parkwood Cinema all summer long to see your favorite family flicks every Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday through August. This weekends film (July 4th and 5th) is Trolls. Tickets are only $2. CLICK HERE for showtimes! - Sunday, July 4th

- Monday, July 5th

4 Music in the Park Rockville Pack up the family and make your way to Rockville to enjoy of wonderful music by another local artist this weekend. Music in the Park is back again this Sunday out at Rockville Lions Park near Pleasant Lake. This weeks musical guest is Ring of Kerry. So Bring your lawn chairs and picnic blankets and enjoy a wonderful Sunday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. EVENT IS FREE! - Sunday, July 4th, 2:00 p.m. (Photo: Granite City Folk Society)

5 St. Cloud Fireworks St. Cloud Watch the night sky light up in color this 4th of July with St. Cloud's annual fireworks display. This is the 75th consecutive year for the fireworks and each year doesn't disappoint. Prior to the main event you can enjoy some fun at Wilson and Hester Park with live music, kids games and food vendors starting at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks show will start at 10:00 p.m. The event is free to attend to grab a blanket, lawn chair and your family and celebrate Independence Day. EVENT IS FREE! - Sunday, July 4th, 7:30 p.m. Getty Images