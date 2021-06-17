The Weekender: Rising to the Crisis, Lady Slipper Ride and More!

5

Make your way out to Joe Faber Field for a weekend of Rox solid fun. The St. Cloud Rox host a two day series with the Mud Puppies Saturday and Sunday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Saturday and 4:00 p.m. Sunday. The St. Cloud Rox not only provides entertainment on the field, but have a summer for of promotions and fun for the whole family. General Admission tickets are $10 and can be found online or at the gate.

CLICK HERE for tickets!

- Saturday, June 19th, 6:00 p.m.

- Sunday, June 20th, 4:00 p.m.