The Weekender: Rising to the Crisis, Lady Slipper Ride and More!
ST. CLOUD — Check out some fun ideas to do with your family this weekend right in your own backyard. Visit the new Stearns History Museum exhibit Rising to the Crisis, enjoy some live music in Holdingford and St. Joseph, take a ride on the Lake Wobegon Trail with the Lady Slipper Ride and catch a baseball game at Joe Faber Field. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Rising to the CrisisSt. Cloud
Experience life for the soldiers on the front with a brand new exhibt at the Stearns History Museum. Rising to the Crisis: Stearns County ant WWII featurs family activites, re-enactors, and WWII military equipment. This is the first major exhibit in the newly renovated main gallery space. Tickets are $10 for adults or $5 for kids, and free for museum members. The exhibit will be open Saturday from 9am-4pm and Sunday from 9am-3pm.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, June 19th, 9:00 a.m.
- Sunday, June 20th, 9:00 a.m.
- 2
Art in Motion Live Music SeriesHoldingford
Take a drive to Holdingford and enjoy some live music on the patio this weekend. Every Saturday join Art in Motion About on the patio for a blissful happy hour with live music. This week's musical guest features Emerging Songwriters. Book a picnic table for $20 or a general admission lawn chair seating for $5. The music runs from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, June 19th, 5:00 p.m.
- 3
Lady Slipper RideAvon
See the Minnesota State Flower, the Pink and White Showy Lady’s Slipper in full bloom this weekend. The Lake Wobegon Trail Association is holding their annual Lady Slipper Ride this weekend. This is a short 6 mile round trip ride to see the beautiful lady’s slipper orchids growing along the trail. It’s a free ride, but donations will be accepted. Official check in is Saturday from 8:00-10:00 a.m. at Wobegon Park in Avon.
DONATIONS WELCOMED!
- Saturday, June 19th, 8:00 a.m.
- 4
Jam Sesh SundaysSt. Joseph
Bring a lawn chair, grab a beer and enjoy some live music. Every Sunday throughout the summer, Bad Habit Brewing features live music from local artist on their patio. This weeks featured artist is Aksel Krafnik. Music runs from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. so come out and have a good time.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Sunday, June 20th, 3:00 p.m.
- 5
St. Cloud Rox BaseballSt. Cloud
Make your way out to Joe Faber Field for a weekend of Rox solid fun. The St. Cloud Rox host a two day series with the Mud Puppies Saturday and Sunday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Saturday and 4:00 p.m. Sunday. The St. Cloud Rox not only provides entertainment on the field, but have a summer for of promotions and fun for the whole family. General Admission tickets are $10 and can be found online or at the gate.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, June 19th, 6:00 p.m.
- Sunday, June 20th, 4:00 p.m.