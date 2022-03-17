The Weekender: Ring of Kerry, Rolling Stones Tribute and More!

5

There is just a few weeks remaining in the Kids Dream Family Film Series. Each week Marcus Theatres will show a featured family film on the big screen the whole family will enjoy for just $3 a ticket. This weekends film is the movie Scoob! Show times will vary but you can find one that works for your families schedule. The movie series runs Friday through Sunday.

- Friday, March 18th, 10:00 a.m.

- Saturday, March 19th, 10:00 a.m.

- Sunday, March 20th, 10:00 a.m.