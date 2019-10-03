The Weekender: Pastiche, Boo at the Zoo and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is lots of fall festive fun events happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Enjoy a birthday party in Sartell, check out some talented CSB/SJU faculty perform, get scared at the Harvest of Horror, see the fall colors at Collegeville Orchards and enjoy a Halloween filled day at Hemker Park and Zoo. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Sartell Birthday CelebrationSartell
There's a birthday party in Sartell and you're invited. The Sartell Historical Society is hosting a party at the Community Center to celebrate Sartell's 112th anniversary. The day includes a model train display, children activities, classic car show, live music, door prizes, Trolley tour of historical sites and cake. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. You're asked to reserve your spot in advance for the trolley rides as seats are limited.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, October 5th, 10:00 a.m.
- 2
Harvest of HorrorSt. Augusta
Get ready for a weekend of fright through the Harvest of Horror this weekend in St. Augusta. Begin with a hayride through the fields, then enter the timbers of the dark forest, before finding your way through the haunted house, and of course always having to look over your shoulder. Tickets are just $15 and the gates open at 7:00 p.m. and is a rain or shine event.
TICKETS AT THE GATE!
- Friday, October 4th, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, October 5th, 7:00 p.m.
- 3
PasticheCollegeville
You can listen to the musical performances from several faculty of CSB/SJU this weekend out at St. John's University. Each year, staff coordinate their schedules for to perform as the ensemble Pastiche. The show features a wide range of instrumental and vocal music from the Baroque to the 21st century. This is music that deserves to be heard and shared in live performance! General admission is only $12 and the show starts at 8:00 p.m. Friday at the Stephen B. Humphrey Theater.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Friday, October 4th, 8:00 p.m.
- 4
Collegeville Orchards Fall FestivalCollegeville
Enjoy some fall festive fun this weekend out at Collegeville Orchards. The orchard is holding their fall festival full of family friendly activities such as Pumpkin Painting, petting zoo, live music, face painting and tractor wagon rides. The two day event is Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. both days. There will also be a Country Store with items for sale like apples, jams and jellies, maple syrup, honey, cider, baking mixes, locally grown fall produce, and more. Tickets are $3 per person.
TICKETS AT THE DOOR!
- Saturday, October 5th, 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, October 6th, 10:00 a.m.
- 5
Boo at the ZooFreeport
Calling all Ghouls and Goblins, make your way out to Freeport for a Spooktacular celebration. Hemker Park and Zoo is holding their annual Boo at the Zoo event. This not scary celebration allows you to see crawling critters, zoo animals and enjoy a few Halloween treats. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. If you come in costume you can get a discount admission for just $9.
TICKETS AT THE GATE!
- Saturday, October 5th, 10:00 a.m.