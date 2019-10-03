The Weekender: Pastiche, Boo at the Zoo and More!

2

Get ready for a weekend of fright through the Harvest of Horror this weekend in St. Augusta. Begin with a hayride through the fields, then enter the timbers of the dark forest, before finding your way through the haunted house, and of course always having to look over your shoulder. Tickets are just $15 and the gates open at 7:00 p.m. and is a rain or shine event.

TICKETS AT THE GATE!

- Friday, October 4th, 7:00 p.m.

- Saturday, October 5th, 7:00 p.m.