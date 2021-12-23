The Weekender: Paramount 100th Birthday, Half-Steps and More!

3

Celebrate the Paramount Theatre's 100th birthday this weekend. On Christmas Eve in 1921, the 1700-seat Sherman Theatre opened to the public with the showing of the silent film "Way Down East." To celebrate this historic event the Paramount Center for the Arts invites the community to stop by for free cake, coffee and punch to mark the exact day of the theatre’s 100th birthday. The theatre and lobby will be open from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. for people to explore, share memories, and take photos. Guests will have the unique opportunity to see the 100 year old Sherman Theatre curtain, which will be down for the special event. The event is free to attend.

- Friday, December 24th, 10:00 a.m.