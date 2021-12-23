The Weekender: Paramount 100th Birthday, Half-Steps and More!
ST. CLOUD -- Looking for something to do with your family over Christmas? We have your guide to some fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota. Check out the Half-Step Christmas Show at Pioneer Place, celebrate the Paramount Theatre's 100th Birthday, take the family for a day of ice skating in Sartell, celebrate a rustic Christmas service with Christmas in the Barn in Cold Spring, and tour Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
The Half Steps Christmas ShowSt. Cloud
For more than 21 years, the Half Steps have been entertaining audiences throughout Minnesota with their unique brand of a cappella music. The group brings humor and tight harmonies to an eclectic catalogue of tunes – from Elvis to the Pointer Sisters. Tickets for the show are $25. The music will start at 7:00 p.m. Thursday inside the Pioneer Place Theatre.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Thursday, December 23rd, 7:00 p.m.
- 2
Open SkateSartell
Take the family ice skating in Sartell this Christmas Eve. The staff at the Scheels Athletic Complex is holding an open skate event. From 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. you can your family can skate on the ice for fun. The cost to skate is $3 per person and skate rentals are $4.
PAY AT THE DOOR!
- Friday, December 24th, 11:00 a.m.
- 3
Paramount 100th BirthdaySt. Cloud
Celebrate the Paramount Theatre's 100th birthday this weekend. On Christmas Eve in 1921, the 1700-seat Sherman Theatre opened to the public with the showing of the silent film "Way Down East." To celebrate this historic event the Paramount Center for the Arts invites the community to stop by for free cake, coffee and punch to mark the exact day of the theatre’s 100th birthday. The theatre and lobby will be open from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. for people to explore, share memories, and take photos. Guests will have the unique opportunity to see the 100 year old Sherman Theatre curtain, which will be down for the special event. The event is free to attend.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Friday, December 24th, 10:00 a.m.
- 4
Christmas in the BarnCold Spring
Enjoy a rustic Christmas service this week. Peace Lutheran Church of Cold Spring is putting on their 15th annual Christmas in the Barn. The services will include the telling of the Christmas story and singing of hymns. Services are Thursday and Friday at 7:00 p.m. inside the barn at 26258 County Road 2 between Cold Spring and St. Joseph. The barn is not heated, so you are encouraged to dress warmly and bring blankets. Hot apple cider will also be available.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, December 23rd, 7:00 p.m.
- Friday, December 24th, 7:00 p.m.
- 5
Quarry Park and Nature PreserveWaite Park
Take the family and visit Quarry Park and Nature Preserve this weekend. The 683 acre park makes it the largest in the Stearns County Parks system. The park has much to offer for those who love the outdoors. Quarry Park is open from 8:00 a.m. until one-half hour after sunset. Daily parking permits are just $5.
PARKING JUST $5
- OPEN DAILY