The Weekender: Open Skating, Chris Hawkey and More!

Take the family out for an afternoon of ice skating. Sports Arena East is holding an open skate for anyone from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Skate rentals will be available at the rink office. Cost is $5 for adults, $3 for kids and free for kids under 4 with a paid adult. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult, but htye don't have to skate. No sticks, pucks or horseplay just an afternoon of skating.

PAY AT THE DOOR!

- Friday, December 27th, 2:00 p.m.