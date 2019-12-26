The Weekender: Open Skating, Chris Hawkey and More!
ST. CLOUD — Just because Christmas has come and gone doesn't mean there still isn't lots of family fun happening around central Minnesota. Rock out with a Rock & Roll Xmas at the Paramount Theater, enjoy the acoustic sounds of Chris Hawkey, take the family ice skating in Sauk Rapids, go tubing under the lazer lights at Powder Ridge and see some Christmas fireworks at the Country Lights Festival in Sartell. Read more in The Weekender!
Rock & Roll Xmas SpectacularParamount Theater
Rock out this Christmas with a show guaranteed to bring some Yuletide cheer. The Rock n Roll Xmas Spectacular is back on at the Paramount Theater this weekend. Join an 8 piece all-star cast of musicians as they rock their way through Christmas classics in a show that delivers as much fun as Santa himself! The show includes great music, hilarious skits, stories and parodies. Tickets are starting at $31 and showtime is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, December 27th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, December 28th, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Chris HawkeyPioneer Place
Enjoy a night of great music and vocals. Chris Hawkey will be in St. Cloud this weekend for an Acoustic Show at Pioneer Place. Have fun hearing the songs and stories of Hawkey in this intimate show. Tony Williams will also join him for this one night only performance. Tickets are $26 and show time will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
- Friday, December 27th, 7:30 p.m.
Open SkatingSauk Rapids
Take the family out for an afternoon of ice skating. Sports Arena East is holding an open skate for anyone from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Skate rentals will be available at the rink office. Cost is $5 for adults, $3 for kids and free for kids under 4 with a paid adult. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult, but htye don't have to skate. No sticks, pucks or horseplay just an afternoon of skating.
- Friday, December 27th, 2:00 p.m.
Lazer Light TubingKimball
Enjoy a night of winter fun at Powder Ridge. The ski slopes will be a lazer light show with their Lazer Light Tubing event. Tickets are $23 per person and each tuber receives a glow stick with their ticket. The fire pit will be burning and music will be playing along with concessions, hot cocoa and more. Call to reserve your tickets today! Tubing goes from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday night.
- Friday, December 27th, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, December 28th, 7:00 p.m.
Country Lights FestivalSartell
Watch the sky light up as the Country Lights Festival puts a explosive ending to another great season. The festival will put on a short fireworks display starting at 7:00 p.m. Saturday night. Along with the show, you can also walk around the lake and see the lights one more time as well as have some hot chocolate, cookies, music and bonfires starting at 5:00 p.m. The entire event is free!
- Saturday, December 28th, 5:00 p.m.