The Weekender: Minnesota State Fair, Library Lawn Party and More!

Get out and walk with other members of the District 742 community this weekend. The district is holding their 2nd Annual Go Far Together Run/Wak. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. and the run/walk begins at 9:00 a.m. There is no cost to participate, but you need to register in advance or at the event. Free food and drinks will follow the walk. District 742 will also be hosting a community Resource Fair to help new families learn about the various community programs and resources.

EVENT IS FREE!

- Saturday, August 25th, 8:30 a.m.