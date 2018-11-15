The Weekender: Made in MN Expo, The Nutcracker and More!
ST. CLOUD — There are several wonderful events taking place around central Minnesota this weekend you and your family will enjoy. You can see the Nutcracker Ballet at the Paramount Theatre, watch the performance of GREASE at Kimball High School, view local businesses and vendors at the Made in MN Expo, see life-size puppets at Collegeville, and enjoy dinner and a show in Cold Spring. Read more in The Weekender!
The Nutcracker BalletSt. Cloud
A classic holiday show is coming to the Paramount Theatre this weekend. Enjoy the holidays with the Nutcracker Ballet performed by the Stroia Ballet Company. This will be the 35th anniversary of the groups timeless Russian ballet. Tickets range between $13-$20 depending on seat, and are going fast. Show times are Thursday and Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 2:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Thursday, November 15th, 7:00 p.m.
- Friday, November 16th, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, November 17th, 2:00 p.m.
Amahl and the Night VisitorsCollegeville
See and hear the Christmas story told in a whole new way -- through puppetry. Amahl and the Night Visitors is a one-act opera performed with life-sized puppets. The puppets add intrigue and dimension to this simple, yet powerful story of the Three wise-men who stop for a night on their journey to Bethlehem and meet a special young boy named Amahl. This performance is a collaboration between Saint John’s Prepatory School and a number of campus partners. Tickets for the show are just $22. The show will take place inside the Stephen B. Humphrey Theatre at the SJU Campus. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:00 p.m. Sunday.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Friday, November 16th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, November 17th, 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, November 18th, 2:00 p.m.
Lend Me A TenorCold Spring
Great Northern Theatre Company in Cold Spring is bringing back another wonderful show this weekend. Lend Me A Tenor is a story of a general manager of an Opera company who is primed to bring in a world-famous tenor singer for one night only. However, through a series of mishaps, the star passes out before the show, and a double is dressed up to fool the audience, just in time for the star to wake up and now have two of the same world famous singers on the same stage. This dinner and a show runs $40 per person. Show times are Thursday through Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 12:00 p.m. at the Great Blue Heron.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Thursday, November 15th, 5:30 p.m.
- Friday, November 16th, 5:30 p.m.
- Saturday, November 17th, 5:30 p.m.
- Sunday, November 18th, 12:00 p.m.
GREASEKimball
Get ready for some Grease Lightnin coming to Kimball. Kimball High School is putting on their fall musical of Grease. The show brings back your favorite characters and songs from the hit classic. Tickets for the show are just $10 for adults and $8 for students. Younger kids get in free. All proceeds will go to support the Fine Arts at the school. Show times are Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. inside the Kimball High School auditorium.
TICKETS AT THE DOOR!
- Friday, November 16th, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, November 17th, 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, November 18th, 7:00 p.m.
Made In MinnesotaSt. Cloud
Get an early start to your holiday shopping with a great event highlighting local businesses. The Made in MN Expo is back again at the River's Edge Convention Center. Local vendors and businesses who make their products or operate here in Minnesota will be on display for you to look, talk with or buy their products. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and is free to get in. Check out what awesome things are made right here in our own backyard.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, November 17th, 10:00 a.m.