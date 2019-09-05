The Weekender: Lonestar, Rock the Prairie and More!
ST. CLOUD — Get out and enjoy the fall weather with lots of fun and entertaining things happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Take a bike ride at the annual Caramel Apple Ride, take your dog to Bark in the Park Companion walk, see country music group Lonestar at Rollies, laugh along with Deuces Wild at Cathedral High School and rock out with Hairball at the Rock the Prairie event in Albany. Read more in The Weekender!
Caramel Apple RideSauk Centre
Explore the beauty of Stearns County with a casual bike ride along the Lake Wobegon Trail. The Caramel Apple Ride is this Saturday in Sauk Centre. The ride offers two routes to either Osakis or Melrose and stops will have refreshments and of course Caramel Apple treats. Cost to ride is $25 per person and kids 15 and under ride for free. All proceeds will go to improving the trail. The Ride takes place at 8:00 a.m. at the Sauk Centre Trail head.
- Saturday, September 7th, 8:00 a.m.
Bark to the Future Companion WalkSt. Cloud
Grab you dog and make your way to Wilson Park for a fun day at the park. The 31st Annual 1K and 5K Companion Walk put on by the Tri-County Humane Society is this Saturday. The walks are go at your own pace and is great for older and younger dogs. The event will also include food and beverages, silent auctions, activities and more. Cost is 10$ for a day of fun with man's best friend.
- Saturday, September 7th, 9:00 a.m.
LonestarSauk Rapids
Country music group Lonestar will be performing in Sauk Rapids this weekend. The group will be at Rollies Saturday for an outdoor concert. The group has had many hits over the years including "Amazed." General Admission tickets are $50 and can be found at the gate. The opening act the Donny Grubb Band will take the stage starting at 5:00 p.m. with Lonestar to follow. Head out to Rollies for a night of great music.
- Saturday, September 7th, 5:00 p.m.
Deuces Wild Dueling PianosCathedral High School
You can see one of the great piano groups perfoming live this weekend. Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos will take the stage in the newly renovated Holy Angels Performing Arts Center at Cathedral this Saturday. Their high energy mix of comedy, music and audience participation makes the show unlike any other. So come see Dave and Ted rock the stage starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are going fast.
- Saturday, September 7th, 7:30 p.m.
Rock the PrairieAlbany
Rock out in Albany this weekend with some great music acts. Hairball and Zed-Lepplin will be bringing their high energetic shows to the prairies of Albany for the Rock the Prairie event. The concert takes place in the Albany Amphitheater Saturday. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. with the music starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance or $35 at the gate.
- Saturday, September 7th, 4:30 p.m.