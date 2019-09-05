The Weekender: Lonestar, Rock the Prairie and More!

2

Grab you dog and make your way to Wilson Park for a fun day at the park. The 31st Annual 1K and 5K Companion Walk put on by the Tri-County Humane Society is this Saturday. The walks are go at your own pace and is great for older and younger dogs. The event will also include food and beverages, silent auctions, activities and more. Cost is 10$ for a day of fun with man's best friend.

- Saturday, September 7th, 9:00 a.m.