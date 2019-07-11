The Weekender: Jugfest, Beach Party, Kids Film Series and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is lots of family friendly events happening around central Minnesota this weekend you will want to check out. Hang out with lots of local musicans at Jugfest, chill with Penguins at Hemker Zoo, dress in costume at the 2nd annual St. Cloud ComicCon, attend one of the largest outdoor craft fairs in Anoka, and take your family to see a movie at Marcus Theaters. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Jugfest 2019Cold Spring
Enjoy two days of music, fun and friendship out in Cold Spring this weekend. Jugfest 2019 is a donation based festival that celebrates the local community. The festival includes music by 13 central Minnesota artists, yard games, beer and more. There is even camping available. The event is for all ages and donations make to "The JUG" are used to fund future Jugfest events. The fun starts at 3:00 p.m. Friday night and runs through Saturday at 29342 County Road 50.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Friday, July 12th, 3:00 p.m.
- 2
Hemker Zoo Beach PartyFreeport
Party with the Penguins at Hemker Zoo this weekend. Come out Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to not only see all the great animals but enjoy kids games, face painting and more. Tickets are $9 per person and each ticket comes with a free icy pop while supplies last. Take the family out for a day at the zoo in Freeport and make some lasting memories.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, July 12th, 10:00 a.m.
- 3
St. Cloud ComicConSt. Cloud
Calling all Super heroes and costplay individuals, the St. Cloud Library is holding their 2nd annual ComicCon event. You can visit with panelists to learn tricks of the trade, meet special guests, play games, crafts and more. There is truly activities for all ages and don't forget to wear your costumes. The event begins Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Cloud Public Library.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, July 13th, 11:00 a.m.
- 4
Anoka Riverfest and Craft FairAnoka
Check out historic downtown Anoka this weekend as they host one of the largest outdoor craft fairs in the Twin Cities. The 21st Annual Anoka Riverfest & Craft Fair is back this weekend with incredible crafters and artists showcasing their hand made goods for sale. The event is free to attend and takes place on Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, July 13th, 9:00 a.m.
- 5
Kids Dream Film SeriesSt. Cloud
Take the kids to see a movie Sunday morning at Marcus Theaters. The Kids Dream Film Series is a popular summer event where the family can see some great movies for just a few bucks. This weekends featured film is Hotel Transylvania 3. The movies start at 10:00 a.m. and tickets are only $3 per person.
TICKETS AT THE THEATER!
- Sunday, July 14th, 10:00 a.m.