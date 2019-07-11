The Weekender: Jugfest, Beach Party, Kids Film Series and More!

2

Party with the Penguins at Hemker Zoo this weekend. Come out Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to not only see all the great animals but enjoy kids games, face painting and more. Tickets are $9 per person and each ticket comes with a free icy pop while supplies last. Take the family out for a day at the zoo in Freeport and make some lasting memories.

CLICK HERE for tickets!

- Friday, July 12th, 10:00 a.m.