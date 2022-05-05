The Weekender: Johnny Cash Tribute, Craft Expo and More!
ST. CLOUD -- While the weather is nice get out and enjoy some great entertainment happening around central Minnesota this weekend. See The Fabulous Armadillos with their Floydian Slip show, take the kids to a Carnival at Crossroads, check out a craft expo at the River's Edge Convention Center, enjoy some live music on the Veranda Lounge and see a Johnny Cash tribute band perform at Pioneer Place. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Floydian SlipSt. Cloud
Enjoy a fabulous show with The Fabulous Armadillos this weekend at the Paramount Theatre. The Armadillos will perform their Floydian Slip show featuring all your Pink Floyd favorites, with the theatrics, video, light show, and lasers you have come to expect! This will be on the place to see this show as it is their only performances in 2022! Tickets for the show are $36 and tickets are limited, which the most tickets available Thursday. Show times are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Thursday, May 5th, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, May 6th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, May 7th, 7:30 p.m.
- 2
Carnival at Crossroads CenterSt. Cloud
Get an early start to the carnival season as Gopher State Expositions are bringing their games, food and rides to the Crossroads Center parking lot. Take the family for an afternoon of fun. Get yourself unlimited ride armbands available for $25 per person per session for 3 hours of fun. Tickets are available at the event. The carnival will run Thursday through Sunday.
TICKETS ON SITE!
- Thursday, May 5th, 4:00 p.m.
- Friday, May 6th, 4:00 p.m.
- Saturday, May 7th, 4:00 p.m.
- Sunday, May 8th, 11:30 a.m.
- 3
Spring Fever Craft and Gift ExpoSt. Cloud
Calling all craft enthusiasts! Make your way to the River's Edge Convention Center this weekend for the 3rd Annual Spring Fever Craft and Gift Expo. This event will feature over 100 booths from original Handmade Craft Exhibitors to Small Businesses, Woodworkers, knots, embroidery, crocheted items, Candy Makers, Jams and Jellies, and more. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Saturday.
ADMISSION IS FREE!
- Saturday, May 7th, 10:00 a.m.
- 4
Music in the LoungeSt. Cloud
Come out and enjoy the spring like weather with live music on The Veranda at Pioneer Place on Fifth. Every Friday and Saturday the lounge will offer free music from local artists. This weekends musicians are Alex Nelson on Friday and Scott Keever on Saturday. Music will begin at 8:00 p.m. both days.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Friday, May 6th, 8:00 p.m.
- Saturday, May 7th, 8:00 p.m.
- 5
Church of CashSt. Cloud
The internationally touring act Church of Cash starring Jay Ernest comes to Pioneer Place Theater this weekend. For one night only catch this world class Johnny Cash tribute band rock the stage. Tickets are just $30 and the show tends to sell out. Limited number of tickets are still available for the Friday night show that will begin at 7:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, May 6th, 7:30 p.m.