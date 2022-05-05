The Weekender: Johnny Cash Tribute, Craft Expo and More!

1

Enjoy a fabulous show with The Fabulous Armadillos this weekend at the Paramount Theatre. The Armadillos will perform their Floydian Slip show featuring all your Pink Floyd favorites, with the theatrics, video, light show, and lasers you have come to expect! This will be on the place to see this show as it is their only performances in 2022! Tickets for the show are $36 and tickets are limited, which the most tickets available Thursday. Show times are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

CLICK HERE for tickets!

- Thursday, May 5th, 7:30 p.m.

- Friday, May 6th, 7:30 p.m.

- Saturday, May 7th, 7:30 p.m.