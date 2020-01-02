The Weekender: Guytano, Candlelight Hike, and More!

ST. CLOUD — With the start of the new year in full swing there is lots of fun and exciting things to enjoy with your family around central Minnesota this weekend. You can enjoy a musical performance by Guytano, enjoy a moonlight ski at Quarry Park, take a hike under the stars in Little Falls, go ice skating with the family in Sauk Rapids, or check out the Sartell Winter Market. Read more in The Weekender!

1 Guytano St. Cloud Minnesota based group Guytano will be kicking off the new year with a show at the Paramount Theatre this weekend. The band first met in 2010 while attending middle school in Sartell, where they began covering punk rock songs eventually finding their own sound. In 2016 they released their self-produced debut album. Music from their debut album also appeared on numerous television networks including NASCAR, Discovery, and MTV’s The Real World and Teen Mom 2. Tickets are $10 and show time is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday. CLICK HERE for ticket information! - Friday, January 3rd, 7:30 p.m. Photo: Guytano Magno

2 Moonlight Ski Waite Park Enjoy a night under the stars skiing at Quarry Park. The Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota and Stearns County Parks Dept are again teaming up to offer an evening of cross country skiing, camaraderie, and food at the annual Moonlight Ski event. It will take place at Quarry Park on Friday at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are just $20. CLICK HERE for tickets! - Friday, January 3rd, 6:00 p.m. Photo by Isaac Schweer, WJON

3 Candlelight Hike Little Falls Take the family for a night hiking the trails in Little Falls. The annual hike will include luminaries along trails connecting the Charles A. Lindbergh Historic Site and the Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum. You can stop in any time from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and hike whatever distance is comfortable. Both museums will be open with free admission for guests to warm up and grab a refreshment. The event is donation based. DONATIONS WELCOMED! - Saturday, January 4th, 5:00 p.m. Sara D. Davis , Getty Images

4 Open Skate Sauk Rapids Take the family for an afternoon of ice skating. Sports Arena East is holding an Open Skating event. From 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. you can enjoy a leisurely skate with family and friends. Skate Rentals available at the rink office. Tickets are $5 for Adults, Kids are $3, and kids under 4 free with paid adult. All kids under 13 must be accompanied by an adult (does not have to skate but must remain onsite). TICKETS AT THE DOOR! - Sunday, January 5th, 2:00 p.m. Dan DeBaun, WJON

5 Sartell Winter Market Sartell Shop and visit with local crafters and vendors who make everything by hand this weekend. The Sartell Winter Market is back again Saturday at the Sartell Community Center. It's the perfect place to pick up holiday gifts as well as treats and canned goods. The fun runs from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and is free to attend. EVENT IS FREE! - Saturday, January 4th, 10:00 a.m. (Dan DeBaun, WJON News)