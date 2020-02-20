The Weekender: Great Dragon Acrobats, Fantastick Patrick and More!

4

Catch an unique dinner theater performance this weekend at the Great Blue Heron in Cold Spring. Great Northern Theater Company is performing The Cemetery Club. The story is about three widows who meet once a month for tea before going to visit their husbands’ graves. Things go well until a butcher named Sam, who is also a widow, meets the women at the same cemetery and a new budding romance begins between Sam and Ida. The two friends try to squash the romance, however end up feeling guilty for nearly breaking the heart of their good friend. Tickets are $42 and includes a wonderful meal. Show times are at 5:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

CLICK HERE for ticket information!

- Thursday, February 20th, 5:30 p.m.

- Friday, February 21st, 5:30 p.m.

- Saturday, February 22nd, 5:30 p.m.

- Sunday, February 23rd, 12:30 p.m.