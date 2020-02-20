The Weekender: Great Dragon Acrobats, Fantastick Patrick and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is much to see and do this weekend around central Minnesota the entire family will love. Check out some incredible acrobatics with the Great Dragon Acrobats, see a family friendly event with Fantastick Patrick at Paramount Theater, watch GREAT Theatre's version of Akeelah and the Bee, catch a unique show in Cold Spring called the Cemetery Club and rock out to the Gregory James Band in Sartell. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Golden Dragon AcrobatsSt. Joseph
Enjoy stunning acrobatic feats and theatrics featuring a time-honored Chinese tradition. The Golden Dragon Acrobats offer a unique spectacular showcasing remarkable skills and physicality, while adding a few props throughout the performance to truly make it a eye opening experience. Have two chances to catch this one of a kind show on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. or 7:30 p.m. both inside the Escher Auditorium. Tickets start at $26.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, February 22nd, 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- 2
Fantastick PatrickSt. Cloud
A wonderful family friendly show is coming to central Minnesota this weekend. Fantastick Patrick is an international performer that specializes in variety entertainment. Each show is entirely unique because he uses audience interaction to guide the direction of the performance making for a show that is special to your event. Tickets for the show are just $10 and children 2 and under are free (with reserved seat). Catch this wonderful show Sunday afternoon at the Paramount Theatre.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Sunday, February 23rd, 3:00 p.m.
- 3
Akeelah and the BeeWaite Park
The story about a girl who has a gift for words will take center stage this weekend. GREAT Theatre is opening their performance of Akeelah and the Bee inside the Helgeson Learning Lab Theatre. This Inspirational drama is about a young girl who hopes to make it to the National Spelling Bee. With the help of her community, she might just have what it takes to make her dream come true. Tickets for show start at $15 and seats are limited due to a smaller venue. Show times are Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, February 21st, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, February 22nd, 2:00 p.m.
- Sunday, February 23rd, 2:00 p.m.
- 4
The Cemetery ClubCold Spring
Catch an unique dinner theater performance this weekend at the Great Blue Heron in Cold Spring. Great Northern Theater Company is performing The Cemetery Club. The story is about three widows who meet once a month for tea before going to visit their husbands’ graves. Things go well until a butcher named Sam, who is also a widow, meets the women at the same cemetery and a new budding romance begins between Sam and Ida. The two friends try to squash the romance, however end up feeling guilty for nearly breaking the heart of their good friend. Tickets are $42 and includes a wonderful meal. Show times are at 5:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Thursday, February 20th, 5:30 p.m.
- Friday, February 21st, 5:30 p.m.
- Saturday, February 22nd, 5:30 p.m.
- Sunday, February 23rd, 12:30 p.m.
- 5
SFX RocsSartell
St. Francis Xavier Catholic School will be hosting its 9th Annual SFX Rocks fundraising celebration this weekend. The evening features delicious food, cash bar, silent auction and live music featuring The Gregory James Band. All of the money earned from this event will be used to support technology initiatives and school-wide programming. Tickets are $30 per person. The fun starts at 6:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, February 22nd, 6:00 p.m.