The Weekender: Fabulous Armadillos, Norsemen Hockey and More!

2

Grab the family and see a movie on the big screen this weekend. Marcus Theatres is holding their weekly Kids Dream Family Film Series again. This weekends featured flick is Tom and Jerry. Tickets for the show are $3 and showtimes will vary. The weekly family film series runs through March 6th.

CLICK HERE for tickets!

- Friday, January 28th, 10:00 a.m.

- Saturday, January 29th, 10:00 a.m.

- Sunday, January 30th, 10:00 a.m.