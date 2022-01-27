The Weekender: Fabulous Armadillos, Norsemen Hockey and More!
ST. CLOUD -- Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Let our central Minnesota entertainment guide give you a few ideas. Sing along with the Fabulous Armadillos at Pioneer Place, take the family to a movie with Marcus Theatre's Kids Dream Film Series, watch GREAT Theatre's production of Matilda, catch a Norsemen hockey game at the MAC, and listen to the acoustic stylings of Martin Zellar. Read more in The Weekender!
Fabulous ArmadillosSt. Cloud
There is something special about families singing together and the Fabulous Armadillos are bringing those sounds together. The group is performing their All in the Family show featuring songs from bands with family members in them.Think of songs by The Allman Brothers, Heart, The Jackson 5, Captain and Tenille, The Beach Boys, Styx, Toto, Oasis, Van Halen, The Carpenters, The Bee Gees…the list goes on and on. Show times run at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Pioneer Place Theatre. Tickets are $45 and seats are limited so don't hesitate.
- Thursday, January 27th, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, January 28th, 7:30 p.m.
Kids Dream SeriesWaite Park
Grab the family and see a movie on the big screen this weekend. Marcus Theatres is holding their weekly Kids Dream Family Film Series again. This weekends featured flick is Tom and Jerry. Tickets for the show are $3 and showtimes will vary. The weekly family film series runs through March 6th.
- Friday, January 28th, 10:00 a.m.
- Saturday, January 29th, 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, January 30th, 10:00 a.m.
GREAT Theatre's MatildaSt. Cloud
See the story of an imaginative young girl with GREAT Theatre's production of Matilda. This musical performance showcases the life of Matilda who dares to take a stand against the nasty, name-calling, bullying adults in her life and change her story. Tickets are $28 for kids and $42 for adults. Showtimes will run Friday at 7:30 and Saturday and Sunday starting at 2:00 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre in downtown St. Cloud.
- Friday, January 28th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, January 29th, 2:00 p.m.
- Sunday, January 30th, 2:00 p.m.
St. Cloud NorsemanSt. Cloud
Catch a hockey game inside the MAC this weekend. The Norsemen are back home for a two game series against the Minot Minatours. This Tier II Junior Hockey team features some of the best up-and-coming young talent in central Minnesota. Come cheer on the home team and watch some fun hockey action all season long! Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for kids. Both games Friday and Saturday will begin at 7:00 p.m.
- Friday, January 28th, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, January 29th, 7:00 p.m.
Martin ZellerSt. Cloud
Enjoy an evening of genuine acoustic music. An Acoustic Evening with Martin Zellar is happening Saturday night at Pioneer Place Theatre. Join Zellar as he shares stories and song for a night of great music. Tickets for the show are $31 and showtime will begin at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, January 29th, 7:30 p.m.