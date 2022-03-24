The Weekender: Downtown Art Crawl, Maple Syrup Tours and More!

5

There is just a few weeks remaining to take advantage of seeing a movie on the big screen for a great price. The Kids Dream Family Film series returns this weekend. This years featured flick is Paddington 2. Movies cost just $3 per person and show times will vary. Next week is the final week so don't miss out taking the family for a great movie date.

CLICK HERE for tickets!

- Friday, March 25th, 10:00 a.m.

- Saturday, March 26th, 10:00 a.m.

- Sunday, March 27th, 10:00 a.m.