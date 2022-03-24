The Weekender: Downtown Art Crawl, Maple Syrup Tours and More!
ST. CLOUD -- Here is your weekend entertainment guide with our latest Weekender guide. Visit downtown St. Cloud for the famous art crawl, rock out to the 80s at the Pioneer Place, enjoy the live production of James and the Giant Peach at the Paramount, see how Maple Syrup is made and take the family to a movie at Marcus Theatres. Read more in The Weekender!
Art CrawlSt. Cloud
Celebrate and experience the work of talented central Minnesota artists this weekend. The Historic Downtown St. Cloud Art Crawl is Friday. Enjoy the warmth and charm of locally-owned shops, businesses and eateries with great food, specialty shopping, and inspiring local art! The Art Crawl runs from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Friday, March 25, 4:00 p.m.
Ladies of the 80sSt. Cloud
Let the inner 80’s come out with a fun show that musically rocks the 80’s music by the Ladies in a huge way. Pioneer Place is hosting the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Show this weekend in downtown St. Cloud. Come rock out to some great music and even get dressed up 80’s if you like! Tickets for the show are $26 and general admission tickets will be for the dance floor. Showtime begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, March 26th, 7:30 p.m.
James and the Giant PeachSt. Cloud
Singing, dancing, giant bugs and a large peach are coming to the Paramount Theatre this weekend. St. John's Prep is hosting their performance of James and the Giant Peach. The story follows a boy named James who is on a magical adventure inside a Giant Peach. The show is entirely performed and operated by the students at St. John's Prep. Tickets for the show are $16 for students and $18 for adults. Show times are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, March 25th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, March 26th, 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, March 27th, 2:00 p.m.
Maple Syrup ToursSt. Joseph
Witness the art of syrup making for yourself. Wildwood Ranch is holding Maple Syrup Tours beginning this weekend. The hour long tour begins at the Sugar Shack and includes a short walk through the maple forest to see the traditional and modern ways of collecting maple sap. There will also be demonstrations on the process in turning the sap into syrup. If you're interested in a tour you're asked to register in advance. The event is free and tours begin at noon.
CLICK HERE to register!
- Sunday, March 27th, 12:00 p.m.
Kids Dream Film SeriesWaite Park
There is just a few weeks remaining to take advantage of seeing a movie on the big screen for a great price. The Kids Dream Family Film series returns this weekend. This years featured flick is Paddington 2. Movies cost just $3 per person and show times will vary. Next week is the final week so don't miss out taking the family for a great movie date.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, March 25th, 10:00 a.m.
- Saturday, March 26th, 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, March 27th, 10:00 a.m.