The Weekender: Borromeo String Quartet, Patty Peterson and More!

Check out a collection of dance works performed by a cast of 25 college dancers in St. Joseph this weekend. CSB/SJU is holding a Dance Concert Thursday through Saturday at the Gorecki Family Theatre. You will see dances from classical ballet to African-modern dance, aerial acrobatics and so much more. Tickets for the show are $10 for general admission, $7 for seniors and $5 for students. Showtimes start at 7:30 p.m.

for ticket information!

- Thursday, May 2nd, 7:30 p.m.

- Friday, May 3rd, 7:30 p.m.

- Saturday, May 4th, 7:30 p.m.