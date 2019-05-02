The Weekender: Borromeo String Quartet, Patty Peterson and More!
ST. CLOUD — Get out of the house and check out some fun and entertaining events happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Check out a Barbra Streisand tribute at the Paramount Theatre, watch talented dancers at the College of St. Benedict's, hear the Borromeo String Quartet at the St. Cloud Library, listen to singer/songwriter Keri Noble in downtown St. Cloud and check out home hand made goods at the Alexandria Craft Show. Read more in The Weekender!
Patty PetersonSt. Cloud
Beloved Twin Cities singer will be sharing her gift of music in St. Cloud this weekend. Patty Peterson will be performing a show honoring her idols Barbra Streisand. Peterson will be performing many of here iconic songs from here extensive library. This show is for all ages and will leave you with a smile. Peterson has performed sold-out shows all over the country and was inducted into the Mid America Hall of Fame in 2010. Tickets for the show start at $20 and showtime begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Paramount Theatre.
- Friday, May 3rd, 7:30 p.m.
CSB/SJU Dance ConcertSt. Joseph
Check out a collection of dance works performed by a cast of 25 college dancers in St. Joseph this weekend. CSB/SJU is holding a Dance Concert Thursday through Saturday at the Gorecki Family Theatre. You will see dances from classical ballet to African-modern dance, aerial acrobatics and so much more. Tickets for the show are $10 for general admission, $7 for seniors and $5 for students. Showtimes start at 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, May 2nd, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, May 3rd, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, May 4th, 7:30 p.m.
Borromeo String QuartetSt. Cloud
An award winning quartet is bringing their musical talent to St. Cloud. Borromeo String Quartet has been performing all across the world for the past 25 years. The group brings a fresh interpretations of classical music. The group is brought in thanks tot he Chamber Music Society of St. Cloud and funded by the St. Cloud Friends of the Library. The event is free to attend and takes place inside the St. Cloud Public Library at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
- Saturday, May 4th, 1:30 p.m.
Keri NobleSt. Cloud
Pioneer Place is gearing up for a wonderful performance by a talent musician. Keri Noble, who is originally from Detroit and now lives in Minneapolis, will be in town for a show. This piano-driven singer/songwriter has a passion for life which radiates from her music. If you haven't heard her before it's a show you won't want to miss. Tickets for the show are $30 and there are plenty of seats left. Show time begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
- Saturday, May 4th, 7:30 p.m.
Alexandria Spring Arts, Crafts and Gift ShowAlexandria
Check out some hand made crafts in Alexandria this weekend. The 31st Alexandria Spring Arts, Crafts and Gift Show is Saturday. The event is inside the Runestone Community Center from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Arena is filled with over 90 fabulous vendors you can check out. Admission is free and lunch is available.
- Saturday, May 4th, 10:00 a.m.