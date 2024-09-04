The Weekender Boldly Goes Where No Weekend Has Gone Before
Fall has not officially hit but the weather may make it feel like it this weekend. You will stay nice and cool if you are heading to the craft fairs in Rice and Little Falls but if crafting is not your thing The Weekender has plenty of ideas for you from Transformers to plane rides and maybe even a weekend trip to Wayzata. Or take advantage of Friday being Lazy Mom Day to stay home and do nothing, hit a football game on Saturday for National Tailgating Day and Beer Lover's Day (seems like these two were made for each other). On Sunday, be sure to remember your lost forever furry friends on National Pet Memorial Day.
- 1
Transformers & CookiesSt. Cloud
It's more than meets the eye as the I Heart Cookie Food Truck returns to St. Cloud with some special friends, Autobots Optimus Prime and Bumblebee. Kids and adults alike can have their photo taken with the two Transformers for free with a cookie purchase. And you can get a free cookie by:
-RSVP "GOING" on this facebook event page.
-TAG 3 friends
-LIKE the I Heart Cookie page
-SHARE the event
Then show a screenshot of your RSVP at checkout to get your free cookie. I Heart Cookies offers delicious deep-dish cookies for $5 each or 6 for $25. The event takes place at the Division Street Plaza, 3340 West Division Street.
Saturday: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- 2
Free Airplane RidesSt. Cloud
Kids can go up into the wild blue yonder for free on Saturday. The St. Cloud Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is hosting its fall free airplane rides for kids ages 8-17. You will need to register ahead of time online, using the link here in The Weekender, then head out to the St. Cloud airport and follow the signs to the Young Eagles to Hangar 2. Kids will get a demonstration of the aircraft controls and functions, basic air safety, and get a signed certificate of instruction, plus they will be able to operate a flight simulator.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- 3
Lone Eagle Car ShowLittle Falls
If you are heading up to Little Falls on Sunday for the arts and crafts fair and you can take in a car show too. It is the 49th Annual Lone Eagle Auto Club Top 60 Car Show on the Morrison County Fairgrounds. They will have over 500 show cars, door prizes (a refrigerator and a 205-piece tool set), a swap meet, and food vendors on hand. Plus an original Pan Car, and a Saxon Six owned by Charles Lindbergh. Shuttle buses run from the fairgrounds to the craft fair. Cost is $5.00. Children under 12 are free and seniors over 65 are Free.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- 4
13th Annual Caramel Apple RideSauk Centre
It’s sure to be a sticky but fun time in Sauk Centre for the Lake Wobegon Trail Association's 13th Annual Carmel Apple Ride. The bicycle ride starts in Sauk Centre at the Stearns County Fairgrounds and you can pick your tour length with stops in Melrose, West Union, and Osakis. There are caramel apple’s at every stop along with bakery treats and more. If you choose to go to Osakis you can take a break and take in the Taste of Osakis Festival while you are there. The cost is $35 dollars but you can save $5 by preregistering by Friday. The ride will be held rain or shine.
Saturday: 8:00 a.m.
- 5
James J. Hill DaysWayzata
It’s All Aboard! In Wayzata this weekend for James J. Hil Days. It’s the 50th Anniversary for the festival that celebrates the life and accomplishments of the famous one-time owner of the Great Northern Railroad company who resided in Wayzata. The celebration features a craft beer festival, a street market, a carnival, free live music all three nights, a log rolling pool, guided tours and so much more, and most of the events are FREE. There is so much to do you might want to make a weekend of it.
Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.