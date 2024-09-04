The Weekender Boldly Goes Where No Weekend Has Gone Before

1

It's more than meets the eye as the I Heart Cookie Food Truck returns to St. Cloud with some special friends, Autobots Optimus Prime and Bumblebee. Kids and adults alike can have their photo taken with the two Transformers for free with a cookie purchase. And you can get a free cookie by:

-RSVP "GOING" on this facebook event page.

-TAG 3 friends

-LIKE the I Heart Cookie page

-SHARE the event

Then show a screenshot of your RSVP at checkout to get your free cookie. I Heart Cookies offers delicious deep-dish cookies for $5 each or 6 for $25. The event takes place at the Division Street Plaza, 3340 West Division Street.

Saturday: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.