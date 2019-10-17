The Weekender: Bill Engvall, Harvest Days and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is lots happening around central Minnesota this weekend. You can enjoy a laugh with Bill Engvall, listen to the songs of The Beatles at Pioneer Place, see GREAT Theatre's performance of Alice and Wonderland, tour A and G Produce for some fall festive fun, and check out Harvest Days at the Kelly Farm. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Bill EngvallSt. Cloud
Comedian Bill Engvall will be performing in St. Cloud this weekend. The comedy legend will do two shows at the River's Edge Convention Center Friday night. Tickets are going fast to get yours and get ready for a night of laughs. Tickets are $45 and showtimes are 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, October 18th, 7:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.
https://www.facebook.com/events/2371207456292339/
- 2
Revolution 5St. Cloud
You can hear the songs of the Beatles playing at Pioneer Place this weekend. Revolution 5 - Songs from the Ed Sullivan Show will be taking center stage. Back in 1964 a record breaking 74-million Americans tuned in to the Ed Sullivan Show to see the lads from Liverpool. The show features 20 fan favorite hits and the same commercials that aired during the original show. Tickets are $26 for general admission and the show runs Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, October 19th, 7:30 p.m.
- 3
Alice in WonderlandSt. Cloud
You can meet the Cheshire Cat, the Mad Hatter and the Queen of Hearts this weekend at the Paramount Theatre. GREAT Theatre is holding their performance of Alice in Wonderland. It's a modern retelling of the classic tale that brings Alice into the 21st century with sharp-edged humor as she explores the land. Tickets are $30 for general admission. Show times run Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Friday, October 18th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 19th, 2:00 p.m.
- Sunday, October 20th, 2:00 p.m.
- 4
A and G ProduceSt. Joseph
Central Minnesota's #1 cornmaze is back for you and your family to enjoy. A and G Produce is open for another year of fall festive fun. You can check two different corn mazes, hay wagon rides, petting zoo, corn and pumpkin cannons, human foosball and more. General admission is $13 for adults and $9 for kids 11 and under. Gates open at 11:00 a.m. Saturday's and Sunday's throughout October.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, October 19th, 11:00 a.m.
- Sunday, October 20th, 11:00 a.m.
- 5
Harvest DaysElk River
Experience the last days of harvest in a festive work atmosphere at the historic Kelly Farm. Visitors can help finish up field work, husk corn, and store produce in the root cellar. Then finish up the last batches of pickles, make corn husk dolls, or join in a quilting bee. Plus, see demonstrations of modern preservation techniques, such as canning, freezing and dehydrating, in the Learning Kitchen and make a decorative harvest arrangement to take home. Admission is about $12 and gates open Thursday through Sunday starting at 10:00 a.m.
TICKETS AT THE GATE!
- Thursday, October 17th, 10:00 a.m.
- Friday, October 18th, 10:00 a.m.
- Saturday, October 19th, 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, October 20th, 10:00 a.m.