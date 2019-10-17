The Weekender: Bill Engvall, Harvest Days and More!

5

Experience the last days of harvest in a festive work atmosphere at the historic Kelly Farm. Visitors can help finish up field work, husk corn, and store produce in the root cellar. Then finish up the last batches of pickles, make corn husk dolls, or join in a quilting bee. Plus, see demonstrations of modern preservation techniques, such as canning, freezing and dehydrating, in the Learning Kitchen and make a decorative harvest arrangement to take home. Admission is about $12 and gates open Thursday through Sunday starting at 10:00 a.m.

TICKETS AT THE GATE!

- Thursday, October 17th, 10:00 a.m.

- Friday, October 18th, 10:00 a.m.

- Saturday, October 19th, 10:00 a.m.

- Sunday, October 20th, 10:00 a.m.