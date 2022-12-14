The List of 8 Major Food Allergens Is Growing To Nine by January ’23
OPEN SESAME! OR NOT...
Another food will be added to the list of major food allergens beginning in January of 2023, so it must be a really bad one.
More than 1.5 million people are allergic to sesame, or sesame seeds! I had no idea. Sesame is becoming a more common addition to food dishes around the world, and according to the article it is often used when a label reads 'natural flavors' or 'natural spices,' which makes it extra tough for shoppers and people who are allergic to it.
LIST OF MAJOR FOOD ALLERGENS
the items that have already been identified as major food allergens include:
- Milk
- Eggs
- Fish
- Shellfish
- Tree nuts
- Peanuts
- Wheat
- Soybeans, and now...
- SESAME!
Sesame will be the 9th major food allergen on the list.
NEW RULES WILL APPLY
The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act will now require products that have sesame, along with the other 8 items in their products, to be listed on a label with the name of the allergen source.
In April of this year, President Biden signed a bill that will require food makers to clearly label all packages containing these major food allergens by January of 2023.
Curious about what foods might contain sesame?
- Bread
- Cereals
- Crackers
- Dips
- Spreads
- Hummus
- Sesame Oil
- Tahini
- Tempeh
- Some baked items
- Marinades
- Soups
- Sauces
- Dressings
- Gravies
- Seasonings
- Flavored spices
- Vegetable Oils
WHAT DO SESAME ALLERGY SYMPTOMS LOOK LIKE?
Symptoms of Sesame allergies can include:
- Flushed face
- Hives or rash
- Red, itchy skin
- Swelling eyes
- Swelling face
- Swelling lips, throat, and tongue
- Trouble breathing
- Trouble speaking or swallowing
- Anxiety
- Fainting
- Cramps
- Diarrhea
- Vomiting
- Drop in blood pressure
- Loss of consciousness