The Best Part About Waking Up Is The Weekender In Your Cup
A week has flown by already and it is time for another Weekender to get you geared up for some fun things to look forward to. We have coffee, music, and sports card activities for you this week so kick back and enjoy some special edition peanuts Friday on National Peanut Day, parents enjoy your Saturday off for National Parents Day Off or you can enjoy some toast or a burger on Sunday to take part in National Cheese Toast Day and National Double Cheeseburger Day. Then of course you can spend Sunday watching football with the 49ers taking on the Vikings. Hockey season is starting up as well with the Granite City Lumberjacks home opener against the Alexandria Blizzard on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. If you would like your event included The Weekender, email us here.
- 1
Cloud Coffee FestSt. Cloud
Sample some of the best coffee the area has to offer at the 3rd annual Cloud Coffee Fest. Purchase a $30 collectible mug and get samples from all of the different roasters and shops. There will be coffee classes on numerous coffee topics, food from Dana’s Kitchen, Nautical Bowls, and Backwards Bread Company. If you want to bring the kids they have you covered too with bouncy houses, sticky tattoos, bean bags, and non-coffee beverages. If you buy a VIP pass you can get in an hour early at 8:00 a.m. The event takes place at Kinder Coffee Lab in St. Cloud.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- 2
Downtown MusicSt. Cloud
You can find a wide array of music at the Red Carpet Night Club and Keller Bar on Saturday. The Red Carpet Night Club hosts the Minnesota Music Showcase featuring 3 bands: Wild Residence, 200’ Away, and July Fighter. Then if you want to get a taste of some of Minnesota’s best up-and-coming producers swing down into the Keller Bar for the St. Cloud Beat Battle. The 9th installment features Chikid, Millie Made, Da Beat, Professor Fresh, DJ Iron Gut, Von Sage, and Optimystic LMZ.
Saturday: 8:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.
- 3
OktoberfestRichmond
You can get a taste of Germany at the annual Maennerchor Oktoberfest in Richmond. The event will have music from the Maennerchor Choir leading sing-alongs, the Tim Jarnot Polka Band, and Stone Road. Plus, German-themed food, dancing, and of course what is an Oktoberfest without beer? They will have 7 different kinds of themed beer and 5 different wines as well. The cost is $10.00 if you buy tickets now, including a souvenir mug and your first mug of beer. Kids ages 12 -20 are $5.00.
Saturday: 3:00 – 11:00 p.m.
- 4
MN Card ShowSt. Paul
The largest sports card & collectibles show is back. Buy, sell, and trade Pokemon and sports cards, and check out the massive collection of collectibles. Plus celebrity guests for autographs like Rudy Ruettiger, Ken Patera, and Vikings Tommy Kramer, Ed McDaniel, and Ted Brown.
Friday: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- 5
Ghost TourSt. Paul
You can get ready for Halloween early, or maybe seeing the movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has you in the mood for a good scare, if so head down to the Union Depot in St. Paul for its Ghost Tour. The 90-minute walking tour goes behind the scenes of the iconic railroad station and includes an assortment of ghost stories from across the Lowertown neighborhood. The cost of the tour is $25 and includes a souvenir tote bag.
Friday: 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.
Sunday: 1:00 – 2:30 p.m.