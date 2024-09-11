The Best Part About Waking Up Is The Weekender In Your Cup

attachment-The-Weekender_yellow111 loading...

A week has flown by already and it is time for another Weekender to get you geared up for some fun things to look forward to. We have coffee, music, and sports card activities for you this week so kick back and enjoy some special edition peanuts Friday on National Peanut Day, parents enjoy your Saturday off for National Parents Day Off or you can enjoy some toast or a burger on Sunday to take part in National Cheese Toast Day and National Double Cheeseburger Day. Then of course you can spend Sunday watching football with the 49ers taking on the Vikings. Hockey season is starting up as well with the Granite City Lumberjacks home opener against the Alexandria Blizzard on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. If you would like your event included The Weekender, email us here.