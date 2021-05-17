The Beach Boys, 311 Named First Acts to Play at The Ledge

WAITE PARK -- We now know who will be the first national act to play at Waite Park's newest outdoor entertainment venue.

The Beach Boys will be making an appearance in central Minnesota to play at The Ledge amphitheater on August 11th.

The group marks more than a half century of making music, and continue to ride the crest of a wave unequalled in America’s musical history. The Beach Boys have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and have become an American icon to fans around the world.

Chris Fritz of New West Presentations says after four years of planning we are opening up our labor of love.

The City of Waite Park and all their city officials had a great vision to build an intimate, state of the art amphitheater nestled in the beautiful setting of a granite quarry. We are proud to be involved and to bring central Minnesota great concerts, theater, and community events. We know that The Ledge will be a legendary facility for the fans and artists. Looking forward seeing everyone this summer at The Ledge.

A second act has also been announced, as 311 will make The Ledge one of their tour stops on September 12th.

On the heels of their 30th anniversary as a band, 311 is returning to the road with their 36-date, coast-to-coast “Live From The Ride” Tour, with special guests Iration and Iya Terra.

Tickets for both shows go onsale starting 10:00 a.m. Friday.

GREAT Theatre will also used the amphitheater space to kick off their 2021 season with Cinderella. The performance will run July 23rd-25th.

The Ledge will seat roughly 5,000 people, with a few VIP seating areas.

Waite Park broke ground on the facility in August 2018 and was supposed to open last summer, but was delayed due to the pandemic.