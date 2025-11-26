Turkey Day is here, and of course, after stuffing yourself, many of us will go out on Friday and stuff shopping carts (both literally and virtually) on Black Friday. Don't forget to support those small local businesses on Saturday, too, on Small Business Saturday. Of course, there is Cyber Monday as well, after the weekend is done. There are some fun activities still taking place amongst all the holiday hubbub, such as the Gear Daddies at the Red Carpet Nightclub on Friday. Check out what The Weekender found for you below.

What could be better after a hard day of Black Friday shopping than having a delicious cookie snack? The Artisan Naan Bakery in St. Cloud has you covered with a Free Cookie Tasting. Stop in and sample their delectable made-from-scratch cookies and vote on your favorite. The winners will get added to the shop's December Holiday Cookie Box. They will have cookies for purchase as well. They do ask that you take the time to vote if you stop in to sample. The cookies in the tasting include: Cocoa Cuts, Heidesand, Rugelach, Peanut Blossoms, Moravian Spice, Vanilla Dreams, and Mexican Wedding. They say there may even be some Candied Carrot Bites and Fudge too.

Friday: 2:00 – 6:00 p.m.

If Friday and Saturday shopping don’t have you worn out, get in some more in downtown St. Cloud on Sunday. Twin Flame – Crystals and Witchery, and Thai & Filipino Restaurant are at it again with another great event. Support local artists at their Crafts and Cocktails event. Shop from the variety of local crafters and vendors, and then grab a craft cocktail while you are at it. They will have themed cocktails and mocktails, and some Arroy appetizers to purchase. A great way to wind down after an exhausting long weekend before work on Monday.

Sunday: 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

CHRISTMAS TOURS - LITTLE FALLS

Looking for a relaxing and historic time? Head up to Little Falls to take advantage of the city's annual Christmas tours. You can check out the holiday fun at four different venues. Sample your favorite or check out all four. You can step back in time to Christmases past at the Linden Hill Historic Estate and view all of its antique decorations on full display. How about the Christmas Tree Lane and special display fun at the MN Fishing Museum? There is also the 1887 Meadow View Manor, fully decked out for the holidays, and the Morrison County Historical Society’s Charles A. Weyerhaeuer Memorial Museum’s nutcracker display, always a holiday favorite. The cost varies by location from $20 to free. Use the link above to see the full details and costs for each location.

Friday – Sunday: Use the link in the header above to see times for each location.

If you are down in the Twin Cities or heading down that way over the weekend, the Union Depot is worth a stop. Friday is the launch of the 12th Annual European Christmas Market. It is the largest of its kind old-world Christmas Market featuring more than 80 vendors displaying a broad mix of gifts like traditional German ornaments, Eastern European souvenirs, Scandinavian-inspired handcrafted items, and more. Plus, there are special attractions every weekend, like choir and dance groups, live music, appearances by Buddy the Elf, Santa, reindeer, and even Minnesota Krampus. There is also a lovely holiday lights display, and kids can write their letters to Santa. It is a fun-filled event for the whole family. Free to attend. Starts Friday and runs weekends through the 21st

Fridays: 3:00 – 9:00 p.m. (open at Noon on 11/28 only)

Saturdays: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sundays: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m

If Thanksgiving is not your thing and you are just looking for a night out with friends or family, the Dakota Jazz Club has you covered. Join them on Thanksgiving night for Dakhabrakha. What is Dakhabrakha, you ask? Why it is Ukrainian Punk Folk Circus Rock. The Kyiv-based ensemble displays hundreds of years of Ukrainian culture into a one of a kind show with stunning music and striking visuals. Tickets range from $81 to $105 dollars. You can add on a turkey dinner, too.

Thursday: 8:00 p.m.

